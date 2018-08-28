Latest update August 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Karibee Rice Basketball Tournament… Murray 21 points lead Jammers past Knights 62-58

Rayburn Murray helped Rose Hall Town Jammers get past Canje Knights, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists to pace the Jammers to a 62-58 points victory over the Canje Knights on Sunday last at the Rose Hall Town Basketball court in the Berbice Basketball Association tournament sponsored by Nand Persaud and Company Limited, producers of Karibee Rice.
For Jammers, Mickel Lewis added 14 points, seven rebounds, five assist, while Haifa Walters 12 with one assists led the scoring. The first quarter saw Jammers leading 21-17, while at half time the score was 34-28 and the third quarter scores saw it at 46-35 as the Jammers went onto win 62-58. For the Knights, Steve Roopnarine and Travis Sutton added seventeen (17) points each respectively, while Kevon Emmanuel chipped in with ten (10) points.
The latter stages of the Karibee Rice tournament is beginning to look clearer with Jammers with their second win earning a place in the semi finals. Canje Knights lost their first game of the tournament.
The competition will continue on Sunday at Ithaca Basketball Court and will see Ithaca playing the New Amsterdam Thunders at 4:00pm.
The teams participating in the tournament are Jammers, Fyrish Black Shark, Canje Knights, Ithaca Hardliners and New Amsterdam Thunders.

