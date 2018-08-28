Jagdeo and Trump is birds of a feather

Donald Trump got to be de only serving president who running into trouble wid even de people around him. He always doing something contrary to normal and decent behaviour. Yesterday de American legends had to tell him that he doing sheer stupidness.

A Senator who serve he country; who spend time in a prison of war camp, a man who belong to Trump party but who never shut he eye to wrong things, close he eyes fuh de last time. De whole country see this man as a hero, except Trump.

All over de country dem government buildings fly de flag at half-staff. De White House prepare a glowing tribute which it was to release, till Trump tell dem to hold it. He mek dem pull up de flags. In short he was ignoring de Senator who died.

That is de thing Jagdeo use to do when somebody he don’t like dead. He didn’t care if this person was a Minister or a Member of Parliament. Jagdeo and Trump is two of a kind. Just watch dem face.

De American legends had to manners Trump. De words dem tell him force him to lower de flag and to release de tribute wha de White House prepare. Jagdeo did find himself in a similar situation when Hoyte dead.

Dem boys seh people like Trump and Jagdeo does only think about demself and de people who surround dem. Jagdeo stretch out he hand to China; Trump stretch he hand to Russia. Jagdeo tek US$200M from China fuh build de Skeldon Sugar Factory.

That was a waste of money because de factory didn’t even give US$1 million of service and de poor Guyanese people got to pay back China.

A lot of that money end up in people pocket. De same thing happen when de same Jagdeo stretch out he had to China fuh US$150M to expand de airport. Again money go into people pockets.

Is only last week he admit that he government was corrupt but like a true Jagdeo, he seh he is not de only one.

Trump try de same thing when he seh he gun build de wall between de States and Mexico. But nobody didn’t fall fuh de bait. But dem boys seh that just like how America tracking down all de thiefing money, Jagdeo must know that Guyana tracking down thiefing money here too.

Talk half and know de longest rope got an end.