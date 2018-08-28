Hearts of Oak Masters FC Annual Teach Them Young Camp 21st edition ends

The Annual Hearts of Oak Masters’ “Teach them Young” football camp ended recently with a presentation and prize giving ceremony at the Prison Officers Sports Club, Penitentiary Walk, New Amsterdam. A number of parents and guardians, who turned up during the period of the camp, were also n attendance at the closing session.

This year the camp was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Youth, Sports and Culture and the Guyana Prison Service. The camp which was in its 21st year was held at the All Saints Scot Church Ground and the Prison Officers Sports Club and the All Saints Primary School and lasted for a period of five weeks.

The programme was held five days weekly, Monday-Friday from 09:00hrs -13:00 hrs. The camp, which commenced on July 20th, attracted over 110 participants. Both males and females participated in the sessions with the age range from 4-20 years.

During the five weeks the participants were further divided into three sections – 4-years to 8-years, 9-years to 12-years and 12-years plus.

During the camp the youths were taught the finer points of the game which included both theory and practical.

At the practical sessions they were shown the various ways in receiving, passing, shooting, dribbling, and heading, overlapping, goalkeeping and throwing, taking on the thigh and chest among other points. They were also schooled in defensive, attacking, overlapping and set playing among other tactics. They also learnt the rules of the game, discipline, etiquette, good table manners, HIV and AIDS and general education with Physical Fitness and fair play being an integral part of the sessions.

During the camp the youths were presented with a number of football apparels including trunks, football boots, hoses, goalkeeping gloves and Jerseys, including school supplies.

At the end of the camp the youths were presented with certificates, while the more outstanding participants were presented with special gifts.

During their time in training, they were spoken to by a number of resource persons including Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, members of the Guyana Police Force, The Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and the Ministry Of Social Cohesion among others. While a number of former and current football players and official carried the youths through the sessions.

At the closing ceremony they were congratulated and encouraged to continue to practice what they have learnt. They were told to stay in school and take in their education seriously as education is the key to success. They were also told to be good ambassadors and to continue training and return to their respective teams and schools and share what they have learnt.

The coordinators were former National Players Neil Humphrey and Kenrick Bowry.

The main aim of the programme was to have the youths better able to appreciate the rules and regulation and improve their knowledge of the game, improve their overall skills and understand sportsmanship and have a better human relationship with others. (Samuel Whyte)