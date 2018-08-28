Guinness Cage Street ball C/ship… Uprising survives; Sparta to face Leopold in semifinal

The semi-finalists of the Guinness Cage Street ball Championship were decided after an intense night of action at the Haslington Tarmac.

Uprising remains the only home team in this event, ironically themed ‘East Coast best vs. the Rest’. Uprising squeezed past BV Blazers 3 – 2 on sudden death penalty kicks to cement their place in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final showdown went into penalty shootout phase after scores were still at nil at the regulation time whistle.

In the championship match, Uprising will take on Broad Street, who needled (1-0) North East La Penitence in their match.

Earlier in the night, Jamal Cozier, the event’s joint leading scorer with six goals, tallied a double in the ninth and 11th minutes to sink the Alexander Village side 2-0.

Leopold Street eliminated defending champions Ol Skool Ballers in another quarter-final fixture to set up a major clash with Sparta Boss for a spot in the final. It was Leopold Street’s second win for the night, their having already defeated Albouystown in the earlier round-of-16 clash.

Sparta Boss made their way into the final by needling (1 – 0) Avocado Ballers when Jermin Junior scored the decider in the ninth minute. This victory preceded their defeat of Back Circle by the same margin.

The semi-final and championship matches will be staged at the same venue on August 31st. The tournament is being organised to forge integration among the participating communities in an effort to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry [BACIF], Ray’s Auto Sales, Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited [IGBL], Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store, and C & C Prestigious Styles.

Round of 16 Results:

Hustlers – 0 vs. North East La Penitence -1

Calvin Moore -10th

Broad Street -2 vs. Alexander Village -0

Jamal Cozier -9th and 11th

Tiger Bay -0 vs. Avocado Ballers -1

Mario Heywood -11th

Leopold Street -1 vs. Albouystown -1

Leopold won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Sparta Boss 1 vs. Back Circle -0

Eusi Phillips -9th

Ol Skool Ballers 6 vs. BV B – 4

Ol Skool Scorers

Roy Cassou -1st, 7th, 11th and 14th

Beres Parkinson -3rd and 15th

BV Scorer

Erin Fraser -5th, 6th, 8th and 13th

Blazers -2 vs. Vryheid’s Lust -1

Blazers Scorers

Delroy Dean – 2nd

Desmond Cottam – 4th

Vryheid’s Lust Scorer

Sean Semple – 11th

Uprising – 2 vs. Plaisance – 0

Shamar Scott -10th

David Wilson -13th