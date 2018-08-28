Drunken driver fined for crashing into Presidential vehicle

A taxi driver who admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol was yesterday arraigned before a City Magistrate after his car crashed into a vehicle belonging to the Presidential convoy.

Kumar Chandar, 32, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on August 24, last, at Houston, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor car PMM 9452 in a manner dangerous to the public.

He also admitted to the charge which stated that on the same day and at the same location, he drove motor car PMM 9452 when his blood alcohol level exceeded the normal limit of 35 micro grams.

Chandar at the time of the incident blood alcohol level was 140 micro grams.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on August 24 last, Chandar was proceeding south on the eastern carriageway of the Houston Public Road, to the rear of motor vehicle PWW 5770 which is attached to the Presidential Guard Service.

The court heard that while in the vicinity of Banks DIH, Chandar collided with the rear of motor vehicle PWW 5770.

The Prosecutor added that due to the collision, both vehicles received damage and Chandar was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment.

It was also reported that at the time of the accident the President was not in the vehicle, but later visited Chandar at the institution.

The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched, hence Chandar was charge for the offences.

However, Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat, who represented the defendant, told the court that his client was heading home from a party when another vehicle splashed water on his client’s windscreen causing him to drive into the back of the vehicle which is attached to the Presidential Guard Service.

The Magistrate after listening to the facts fined Chandar $7,500 for driving under the influence of alcohol and $50,000 for driving in a dangerous manner.

Failure to pay the fine will see Chandar serving 11 months in prison for the offences.

His driver’s licence has also been suspended for three months.