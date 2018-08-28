Latest update August 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Bleak outlook as E’bo coast power woes continue

Aug 28, 2018 News 0

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday said it remains committed to providing reliable electricity supply to its “valued customers” on the Essequibo Coast. However, that may do little to calm the anger of the consumers, a number of whom protested the continuing outages last week.
GPL had said it was rushing two generators to Essequibo coast last week, with Minister of Public Infrastructure assuring Friday that the outages will cease.
“However, due to unforeseen mechanical and electrical issues with three of our generation units, we are challenged to provide the required peak demand of 4.2 Megawatts. Currently, two units with an aggregate capacity of 1.5 MW are in operation at the Anna Regina power station. These units cannot satisfy the demand of the entire Coast and as such load shedding is in effect until additional generation becomes available,” GPL said in a statement yesterday. The power company said it is working with technical assistance from the equipment supplier, to mobilize additional generation by weekend to alleviate the prolonged service interruptions. “We remain cognizant of the inconvenience caused and seek the patience of our customers as we work to restore reliable power supply to the Coast.”
GPL had announced that it is building a new power plant to replace the aging engines at Anna Regina, but that will not be completed for a few months.

