Betsy Ground man found guilty in 2016 wedding house killing

A mixed jury, on a unanimous decision, found a youth guilty of manslaughter at the Berbice High Court, committed on a labourer from Canje, Berbice.

Devanand Dandhari, 20, of Lot 27 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, who was initially charged with murder committed on Omesh Seelall called “Short neck” and was later indicted for manslaughter, broke down in tears after hearing the verdict.

His relatives, who were in high spirits prior to the verdict, had expressed confidence that he would be found not guilty of the offence. However, their hopes were crushed after the jury returned from a nearly three-hour deliberation with the guilty verdict before Justice Jo-ann Barlow.

Dandhari was represented by Attorney-at-law Murseline Bacchus who requested a probation report to be presented on the day of sentencing.

A total of five witnesses gave testimony. The state was represented by Attorney Tuanna Hardy.

The court heard that Seelall was killed by Dandhari on April 17th 2016, after Dandhari struck him with a piece of wood from a dray cart following an argument at a wedding house. The deceased was hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries six days later.

The men were in a crowd of persons at a wedding house nearby. They were reportedly standing on the road when Dhandhari ran across the road and grabbed a piece of wood from the dray cart nearby and struck Seelall to his head flooring him instantly and rendering him unconscious.

Seelall was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he received emergency treatment, before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition. He was hooked up on a respirator but never regained consciousness.

The police had retrieved the piece of wood used in the attack.