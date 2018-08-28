Alleged serial robber remanded over Emancipation Day shootout with cops

Weeks after two men were charged and remanded to prison for opening fire at two police constables at Norton and Chapel Streets, Lodge, a third person was yesterday charged and remanded for the same offence

Twenty-three-year-old Carlton Bourne, of 32 Hadfield Street, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Particles of the first charge stated that on August 1, last, at John and Chapel Streets, Lodge, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Royston Mendonza. It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Lester Lewis.

The last charge read that on July 6, last, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Sharon Hoppie of one gold chain worth $140,000, a cellular phone worth $30,000 and $100,000 cash.

Bourne was not required to plead to the indictable charges, which were read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Several weeks ago, Jamal Jerioh, 21, a clothes vendor of Lot 237 B Albert Street, Queenstown and Junior John, 32, a mason of East La Penitence, Georgetown, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the same charges were read to them.

They both denied the allegation and are currently on remand for the offence.

According to reports, police ranks had stopped motorcar PSS 4647, and soon after one of the men started to shoot at them. In the end, Jerioh was left nursing gunshot wounds to the back and left shoulder.

From the police account of what transpired, ranks on mobile patrol in Georgetown, observed suspicious movement of a motorcar in the city, and followed it into Princes Street, where two occupants exited with handguns and proceeded into a yard.

Two ranks went in pursuit of the men – believed to be John and Bourne – while the vehicle continued to Norton and Chapel Streets where another armed male (allegedly Jerioh) exited.

He too was pursued by two other ranks and in the process he discharged his weapon at the ranks, who returned fire.

After scouring the crime scene, police recovered one .357 revolver with four live rounds and one spent shell.

Police Prosecutor, Stephen Telford opposed bail being granted to Bourne citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The Prosecutor further explained to the court that Bourne already has a matter pending in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for three counts of robbery under-arms. He added that if bail is granted to Bourne, he would not return to court for the trial.

The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld and Bourne was remanded.

He will make his next court appearance on September 10.