Teachers begin nation-wide strike action today

…GTUC appeals to civil society, business community for support

Hundreds of teachers are expected to stay away from the classrooms as the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU)-led strike begins today following failed negotiations with Government on wage increases and benefits.

Although the new school year officially commences on September 3, the strike action is expected to impact this week’s pre-term activities at public schools.

Yesterday, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) called on citizens, civil society and the business community to empathise with the teachers in this their moment of need as they proceed on strike action.

“While the current impasse may affect children in the public schools and some may not want to identify because the problems in the public schools don’t concern them or impact directly on their children, they are urged to remember the teachers from the public-school system mainly provide the teaching needs for and in the private school system,” the GTUC stated.

The umbrella union organisation called on society to give full support to the teachers and their union- moral, spiritual or otherwise, cash or kind, as they navigate this period of their lives.

“The struggle of the teachers for a living wage and the importance of sustaining themselves to perform require having their needs met and these can only be addressed at the negotiation table,” the GTUC noted.

GTU is seeking an agreement with the Government after the last four-year Agreement signed with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration expired in 2015.

According to the GTUC, it appears there is no genuine effort to bring relief to the teachers.

“The job of a teacher is not easy, and it is important to ensure there is learning in an environment where our children can benefit. Whereas many have migrated to other societies where they consider their services are more valued and others have existed to other professions, those who remain under the present condition are due to the love for the profession and commitment to moulding the minds of our children,” GTUC stated.

GTUC underscored that teachers are the backbone of a country’s development as their role is multifaceted and not confined to solely teaching and marking papers.

“Teachers also act as parent, mentor, custodian, counsellor, provider (meals, school supplies, etc.) and a shoulder to cry on even as they have to meet their families’ psychosocial and economic needs,” the GTUC explained.

GTUC pointed out that in 2016, GTU would have pursued strike action after the Government failed to constructively engage to realise an agreement. However, strike action was averted when Minister of State Joseph Harmon gave the Union the assurance that Government will address the teachers’ concerns.

In 2017, after a failed process to arrive at an agreement, the Union once again said its members will proceed on strike action to bring about resolution. The action was averted because of President David Granger’s intervention where he established a Task Force to address the Union’s proposals. That Task Force completed its work earlier this year and submitted its Report to the Government, which was deliberated at Cabinet.

GTUC called on the Government to come to the bargaining table in good faith and address the teachers’ grievance.

“Three years is a long time,” the GTUC noted.

Last week, in a last ditch effort to avert the strike, Government requested conciliation talks.