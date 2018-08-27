Partly decomposed body found on C’tyne shore

Latest update August 27th, 2018 12:58 AM
Police are seeking help to identify a partly decomposed body that was found yesterday morning along the Hampshire, Corentyne foreshore.
According to police, the corpse, believed to be that of a male Caucasian, was found by a fisherman sometime around 5:30 a.m.
It is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting identification.
However, if the body is not identified within a certain time, the police will be forced to bury the corpse because of the state it is currently in.
The police are currently seeking to make an image available to assist in identification.
