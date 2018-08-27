Noble House Seafoods 2nd division cricket…Ali-Mohammed’s all-round brilliance spurs GCC win over DCC

Latest update August 27th, 2018 12:58 AM
Former Windies U-19 all-rounder Renaldo Ali-Mohammed powered GCC to an innings and 177-run victory over DCC at Bourda as their two-day Noble House Seafoods second division clash ended just after Tea on the final day yesterday.
DCC batted first and fell for 91 with Daniel Mootoo (22), Alphius Bookie (17) and Garrick Persaud (17) offering token resistance as Ali-Mohammed snatched 5-24.
GCC responded with 267-7 declared before Ali-Mohammed, who reached the boundary 10 times and cleared it thrice in masterful 105, lead the way and got support from left-hander Marlon Persaud who hit four boundaries in 56.
Khemraj Jaikarran (39) and Kennard Moonsammy (28) contributed useful runs as Keanes Harry had 2-33.
DCC feared slightly better in their second innings but were still bowled out for 99 despite 27 from Harry, 21 from Mootoo and 16 from Bookie.
Chetram Persaud took 3-15, Stephon Wilson 3-30 and Deonarine Seegobin 2-11 to bowl the Bourda Boys to an emphatic win. (Sean Devers)
Aug 27, 2018By Calvin Chapman South Dakota’s drag strip record holders, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised on the drag racing throne after yesterday’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet concluded at...
Aug 27, 2018
Aug 27, 2018
Aug 27, 2018
Aug 27, 2018
Aug 27, 2018
I don’t think any critic would rate Tennessee Williams’ “Orpheus Descending” among his best plays. I am not... more
The following are the Regional Executive Officers of Guyana’s ten administrative regions: Leslie Wilburg – Region 1,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]