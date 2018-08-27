Noble House Seafoods 2nd division cricket…Ali-Mohammed’s all-round brilliance spurs GCC win over DCC

Latest update August 27th, 2018 12:58 AM

Former Windies U-19 all-rounder Renaldo Ali-Mohammed powered GCC to an innings and 177-run victory over DCC at Bourda as their two-day Noble House Seafoods second division clash ended just after Tea on the final day yesterday.

Marlon Persaud gathers on-side runs during his 56 at Bourda yesterday.

DCC batted first and fell for 91 with Daniel Mootoo (22), Alphius Bookie (17) and Garrick Persaud (17) offering token resistance as Ali-Mohammed snatched 5-24.
GCC responded with 267-7 declared before Ali-Mohammed, who reached the boundary 10 times and cleared it thrice in masterful 105, lead the way and got support from left-hander Marlon Persaud who hit four boundaries in 56.
Khemraj Jaikarran (39) and Kennard Moonsammy (28) contributed useful runs as Keanes Harry had 2-33.
DCC feared slightly better in their second innings but were still bowled out for 99 despite 27 from Harry, 21 from Mootoo and 16 from Bookie.
Chetram Persaud took 3-15, Stephon Wilson 3-30 and Deonarine Seegobin 2-11 to bowl the Bourda Boys to an emphatic win. (Sean Devers)

Renaldo Ali Mohammed followed up his 5-Wkt haul with masterful 105 at Bourda yesterday.

