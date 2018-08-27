Mother of two goes missing

Latest update August 27th, 2018 12:58 AM
A 26-year-old mother of two has gone missing. The woman, Monica Ramdayal is the reputed wife of Rajish Ramasar. They reside on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
According to her reputed husband, his wife has gone missing since last week Monday.
Rajish said that upon arriving home on Monday at approximately 06:30pm, he noticed that his spouse was not there and made inquiries about her whereabouts from their 13-year-old daughter.
The teen told her father that her mother had left home for Georgetown.
Ramasar told the newspaper that he tried calling Monica several times but all his calls went unanswered. The worried husband added that he made contact with his wife’s parents who told him that they had not seen her.
He is kindly asking anyone who knows of Monica’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. They can also contact him on 680-9631 or her father on 675-7516.
Rajish has already reported his wife missing to the Timehri Police Station.
He’s worried about her and begging for her safe return as he and their children miss her greatly.
