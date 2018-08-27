Latest update August 27th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMRSC KOTS 3…King Mohamed’s unchallenged

Aug 27, 2018 Sports 0

By Calvin Chapman
South Dakota’s drag strip record holders, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised on the drag racing throne after yesterday’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet concluded at the Timehri track.

Team Mohamed’s along with owner Azruddin (centre at back) pose for a photo after another successful day at the track, yesterday.

In the unlimited class final, Mohamed’s rival, Shawn Persaud and his Toyota Caldina failed to take to the starting line, gifting the Terrence Cox driven Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ an automatic victory.
However, the fans were not disappointed as they were treated to two high-powered exhibition drags which both featured the amazing GTR.
Owner of Team Mohamed’s which is poised to retain the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Super Bike title, Azruddin Mohamed, exclaimed delight with the win, “Team Mohamed’s always deliver. We are happy with remaining the best and we will continue working to stay on top both locally and regionally. It’s unfortunate that Shawn (Persaud) didn’t show up for the final but nevertheless we are satisfied that we are still able to put on a show for the fans.”
In the nine-second class, Randel Daby was unmatched but he proved no competition for the GTR ‘Goliath’ in the final exhibition race of the day.
Damion Persuad defended his 10-second class in his Toyota Caldina after Shairaz Roshandin sped away in the final to ‘break out’ of his class.
Chet Singh won the 11 second class, while Pierre Singh won the 12 and Narindradutt Mangar copped the 13-second class. And, before Balram Ramdeo won the 14-second, Akram Subhan was the first winner of the day which was threatened by two periods of heavy rainfall, as he took the 15-second class.
Despite all the smack talk, the undefeated Team Mohamed’s and Damion Persaud were the only contestants able to retain their titles.
Note: all results are unofficial and the GMRSC are scheduled to release official results today.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC KOTS 3…King Mohamed’s unchallenged

GMRSC KOTS 3…King Mohamed’s unchallenged

Aug 27, 2018

By Calvin Chapman South Dakota’s drag strip record holders, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised on the drag racing throne after yesterday’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet concluded at...
Read More
GISE Star Party Rentals 1st division cricket…DCC destroy MSC by inns & 126 runs despite Barker’s 5-67

GISE Star Party Rentals 1st division...

Aug 27, 2018

Mangal, Prashad and Solomon triumph in Trophy Stall Annual Tourney

Mangal, Prashad and Solomon triumph in Trophy...

Aug 27, 2018

Noble House Seafoods 2nd division cricket…Ali-Mohammed’s all-round brilliance spurs GCC win over DCC

Noble House Seafoods 2nd division...

Aug 27, 2018

Boxing Exhibition a part of Agricola’s Fun Day & Restoration

Boxing Exhibition a part of Agricola’s Fun Day...

Aug 27, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League…BV sweep double titles

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • CAT GOT AFC’s TONGUE?

    The following are the Regional Executive Officers of Guyana’s ten administrative regions: Leslie Wilburg – Region 1,... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]