GMRSC KOTS 3…King Mohamed’s unchallenged

By Calvin Chapman

South Dakota’s drag strip record holders, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised on the drag racing throne after yesterday’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet concluded at the Timehri track.

In the unlimited class final, Mohamed’s rival, Shawn Persaud and his Toyota Caldina failed to take to the starting line, gifting the Terrence Cox driven Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ an automatic victory.

However, the fans were not disappointed as they were treated to two high-powered exhibition drags which both featured the amazing GTR.

Owner of Team Mohamed’s which is poised to retain the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Super Bike title, Azruddin Mohamed, exclaimed delight with the win, “Team Mohamed’s always deliver. We are happy with remaining the best and we will continue working to stay on top both locally and regionally. It’s unfortunate that Shawn (Persaud) didn’t show up for the final but nevertheless we are satisfied that we are still able to put on a show for the fans.”

In the nine-second class, Randel Daby was unmatched but he proved no competition for the GTR ‘Goliath’ in the final exhibition race of the day.

Damion Persuad defended his 10-second class in his Toyota Caldina after Shairaz Roshandin sped away in the final to ‘break out’ of his class.

Chet Singh won the 11 second class, while Pierre Singh won the 12 and Narindradutt Mangar copped the 13-second class. And, before Balram Ramdeo won the 14-second, Akram Subhan was the first winner of the day which was threatened by two periods of heavy rainfall, as he took the 15-second class.

Despite all the smack talk, the undefeated Team Mohamed’s and Damion Persaud were the only contestants able to retain their titles.

Note: all results are unofficial and the GMRSC are scheduled to release official results today.