Child killing by mom…Childcare Agency checking on whether it received previous reports

– received over 100 reports last month from East Coast Demerara

– appeals for more vigilance from families, communities

An official from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CCPA) is appealing to families and communities to be more vigilant when they witness acts of violence against children.

The plea comes in the wake of last Saturday’s horrific murder of three -year-old Ramdeo Mahadeo at the hands of his mother, 27-year-old Brenda Ferreira.

Reports in the Kaieteur News indicate that residents had witnessed previous acts of abuse meted out on the three-year-old and his elder brother.

One report indicated that some residents had made a previous call to the CCPA, but when officials responded, no one was at the home.

In a statement posted yesterday on its website the Agency said, “the death of the child is horrific and the East Coast Child Protection Team is reeling from the action. Information is not available at the moment on the case – whether or not a report was ever received and the response. The CPA Intake Manager and the District Supervisor are examining the call records and are expected to produce a report on the matter. What is known is that no such report of this case was made in the past four days.

This is sad indeed and when a child dies in circumstances like these, all the work we have done comes to naught. Much work is being done at the community level across the Regions to build capacity of parents for the parenting role; for social network supports for at risk families and to organize and mobilize communities to take their share of the responsibility for keeping children safe, but it is clear that much more needs to be done.

“Child Protection is a collective responsibility; all must be involved – all systems must work – the family, the extended family, the community, the neighbourhood police and the other authorities – there can be no lapses.

“The CPA has been asking persons to call in and report cases of suspected abuse and don’t stop calling until action is taken. Some persons are inquiring why they should call again after making the first call and we have explained with previous posts on the process, the responsibilities of the caller and the respondents and how it can help.

“The East Coast District Child Protection Officers have responded to over 110 suspected cases of abuse for the month of July 2018 and from indications, the figure will not decrease for the month of August.

“Child Protection Officers and members of the Community are secondary victims when incidents like these occur – It is not easy to lose a child under the circumstances and it is hard bouncing back for many, but we have to keep working to ensure all children are safe and this can only come about with more involvement and support from communities and the public at large.

“Child protection starts in the home and in the community an official said.

The Agency has done and continues to do multiple outreaches and workshops with various communities and NGOs in the hope of empowering persons to speak up when they witness the abuse of children.

Reports in the Kaieteur News are that the neighbours, on Friday night, had to resort to calling the police on Ferreira, who was being abusive to the two small children.

On Saturday, an eyewitness reportedly saw the woman, who reportedly has a history of alcohol abuse, chasing three-year-old with a knife, and saw her thrust it repeatedly into the boy’s back.

The police responded promptly, and the child was found in a bloodied state, lying on a bed in the small wooden structure, they call home. The ranks that responded immediately rushed the child to the Georgetown Hospital, where he succumbed around 12:00 hrs.