Despite concerns, $4.8M approved for additional works for Goed Fortuin bridge

Officials of Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) are under further scrutiny after the Regional Tender Board approved an additional $4.8M for a bridge project at Centre Street Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that the Tender Board, which is headed by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran approved additional works be carried out by Extreme General Construction and Supplies which was initially awarded a $2.3M contract to construct the timber bridge.

The works on the bridge itself were completed earlier this year.

Officials had sought to approve the additional works as part of a new contract. However, the final approval signed by four of the five Tender Board members sought to justify the additional works by pointing out that the timber revetment under the bridge collapsed during demolition of the old bridge.

Approving the additional works were Jaikaran, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) councillors, Leroy Levans and P. Nelson along with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor, Nazeer Ahmad.

The Alliance For Change (AFC) councillor, Harry Deokinanan did not sign.

Prior to the approval, several questions were raised about the project, including the fact that revetment works had started at the bridge by Extreme General Construction even before approval was granted for the additional works. This was pointed out to Kaieteur News during a visit to the location.

Documents seen by this publication had suggested that a new tender process was being pursued.

Regional officials raised concerns after documents were produced showing that the Region’s evaluation committee received three bids for the additional works.

Documents indicated that the Regional Tender Board approved the recommendation of the evaluation committee that Extreme General Construction and Supplies as the most responsive bidder at $4.8M.

Based on those documents, the tender was for rehabilitation works (repairs to revetment) for the same bridge.

There were several questions regarding the reason for a new tender process, especially as to why documents would indicate that a new tender process was conducted for the additional works and further that three bids were received. There were also questions as to why the variation was more than twice the original cost of the original contract to construct the bridge.

The Region’s Public Relations Officer, Ganesh Mahipaul said that as it stands the region will pay for measured works.

As previously reported by Kaieteur News, there are numerous complaints from contractors about the Regional Tender Board and the process being utilized for the award of contracts for works in the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).