BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League…BV sweep double titles

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which was largely sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA/NAREI/ROCK and Roy’s Pharmacy, concluded in histrionic fashion on Saturday when BV’s Junior and Senior teams exuberantly celebrated becoming the first teams to record championship titles at the festivity, which is planned to be an annual event.

The Junior Shield and Senior Cup finals, which were eventually played successively, saw the BV U20 players battling fiercely with Mahaicony U20 players for top honours.

Despite enterprising play by both teams seeking the ascendancy they went to half time with the score locked at 0-0.

Both teams fought hard and it turned out that the winner could be distinguished by a single goal. And that the way it was as the winning strike was scored off the right boot of BV’s captain, Marcus Havercome, six minutes into the second half. This goal sent the BV supporters into a frenzy.

Time ticked away and Mahaicony eventually had to count their losses, as their 2018 Junior Shield Challenge was brought to a mixed end with the sound of the referee’s whistle.

They settled for the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/NAREI Silver Honor Trophy. As a consequence, BV U20 lifted the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/GLDA Gold Crown.

Earlier in the day, TucvilleU20 were awarded the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/ NAREI Bronze Award Trophy, after Mahaica U20 were unable to present themselves for the rescheduled time for the 3rd placed Junior Shield Play-off. The rescheduled time was particularly due to pre-match concerns on the electrical wiring connection of the flood-lights, which required urgent attention.

The Senior Cup third place play-off, between Tucville and Mahaica, presented yet another brilliant display of the qualities of top flight football, with both teams demonstrating good ball control and communication, to exhibit the standard attributed to a final. Leon Richardson, with probably the most goals in the league at the time, affixed yet another goal to his name, when he penetrated the goal in the 21st minute. Richardson’s goal would eventually be sufficient to put the writing on the wall, as Mahaica despite their best efforts were unable to equalize.

It meant, that notwithstanding Mahaica’s obvious competitive showing in the league, they were made to walk away empty handed. Tucville on the other hand copped the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/ Gladstone O Benjamin, Bronze Award prize of $150, 000 (inclusive of a trophy).

In what can be considered, the most competitive and intense battle of the evening, previously unbeaten Eastveldt and BV clashed under a heavily passionate and challenging atmosphere. With Eastveldt seemingly bent on upsetting BV, and with BV obviously enjoying the home advantage, it appeared that both teams would lay down their lives, for the right to be crowned champions. The passion, skill, strategy and team work were something to behold, as both teams gave of their best. At half time the score though was 0-0.

On resumption, and just three minutes into the second half, Junior Alleyne made a desperate but smart move from the right wing, to create an opening in Eastveldt’ defence to immediately finish the play with a stunning right footer past the Eastveldt goalkeeper’s grasp, registering BV’s first goal of the match. Alleyne’s goal energized the BV supporters and electrified the atmosphere.

Despite Eastveldt’s efforts to create an equalizer they were unsuccessful and the home side took the wind out of their sails when BV’s Omari Glasgow, with 9 minutes of scheduled time remaining sunk the dagger deep, scoring the go ahead goal and put the game out of Eastveldt’s reach and hand them the title 2-0. For their effort BV Seniors collected the inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/ Bakewell Gold Crown Champions, and the right to walk away with $350, 000 (inclusive of a trophy).

Eastveldt received the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement/ Lloyd WP Britton Silver Honour prize of $250,000 inclusive of a trophy.

In other presented awards, young Ian Dooker of BV, took away the ‘Doving Skill’ prize of $20,000 and a trophy when he defeated Mahaica’s Joseph De Freitas in the U20 skill exercise final.

GFF Match officials and physiotherapist Dexter George were provided with medals.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement also announced that U20 players Trevon Adams (Mahaica), Ian Dooker and Omari Glasgow (BV) are the three beneficiaries of the Academic/Vocational Awards sponsored by Restoration Opportunities through Christ (ROC). These awards are worth $180,000 each for the period September, 2018 to August 2019, at a value of $15,000 monthly, and are to assist in aiding the holistic development of the youngsters.

Mr. Claude David of Kaieteur newspaper was selected for the Media Appreciation Medal, which is one, given to an individual of a media entity that promoted the said Football league for the development of sport, the empowerment of youth, and beyond a measure of self-interest.