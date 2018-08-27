Boxing Exhibition a part of Agricola’s Fun Day & Restoration

It was the dream and desire for a better community, where children can play, feel safe and develop in their various endeavors that lead the newly elected chairman of Agricola & McDoom, MS Elizabeth Williams Niles, to form the Agricola Green Environment Foundation.

The foundation, in lobbying its leader’s dream and on Saturday last were able to pull off a successful and massive fun day and back to school drive at the Basketball Court Public Road Mc Doom East Bank Demerara.

The event sprang into action with a March past from the venue heading north to the Agricola/ Eccles Arch, turning around back to the Venue and the salute was taken byMr. Larry London of the PNCR.

A period of prayer and exaltation was led by Pastor J. John of the Calvary Assemblies of God church of Mc Doom, who then pledged the support of Minister of State, Joseph Harmon & team for the development of the community.

He advised that plans are in place for the reconstruction of a new neighborhood office along with some other developments. Mr Assel Collin offered words of encouragement and pledged the support of his team to offer free Leadership training to individuals of these community’s.

It was the various activities planned that brought about a sign of hope on everyone’s faces as a Boxing exhibition headed by former Boxing Champion Clive Atwell who has partnered with the team for the development of community and nation, his young pool of talented Boxers, dancers, singers, track and field athletes. Truly there was a bright air of community spirit as everyone was involved and having fun in the sun.

There were lots to eat and drink but the joy came as children received their back to school parcels; backpacks loaded with books and pencils.

The leader alluded her thanks and support to various persons and entity such as Sol Guyana, Pretty Paul Singh Investment, Mr. Larry London and team Joseph Harmon, Dabboo Yonette, Geary Gouveia & Paul Moore and many others who demonstrated the will to care and support for a brighter community. In conclusion, the leader added, her aim is to transform today’s environment for a better tomorrow. (Sean Devers)