Mother stabs son, 3, to death

The community of Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was left in shock at the violent actions of a mother who stabbed her three-year-old son to death at their home around 09:15 hrs yesterday.

Brenda Ferreira, a twenty-six year old housewife of 585 15th Street, Foulis, (ECD), was seen running behind her son, three-year-old Ramdeo Mahadeo, with a knife in her hand, and eyewitnesses claim to have seen the woman thrusting the knife repeatedly into the child’s back.

One witness said that after hearing the screams of the child, she immediately called the Enmore Police Outpost.

The woman said that “at this time she had dragged the child back into the house. I was in shock, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

The police responded promptly, and the child was found in a bloodied state, lying on a bed in the small wooden structure they call home. The ranks that responded, immediately rushed the child to the Georgetown Hospital, where valiant attempts were made to save the child’s life, but unfortunately the child succumbed around 12:00 hrs.

When Kaieteur News spoke to 50-year-old Shamlall Mahadeo, the husband of Ferreira, and father of two children

with the woman, he was at a loss as to why the woman would kill her own child. He was visibly in distress and was clutching to their older child, who is said to be four years old. The child witnessed the whole incident.

Mahadeo said his son told him that he ran after he saw what his mommy had done to his smaller brother. Neighbors felt that hadn’t the older child run away, the woman would have killed him too. One individual who is building a house next door to where the incident occurred said, “only yesterday she asking me workman if she looking mad. I realize something like it wrong with she, so I told my worker not to worry with her, but I didn’t realize she would do something like this”.

The children’s father claimed he was at work when he received a call that Ferreira “jook up de baby”. The man said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing, only to go to the hospital to find his son dead.

The man had little to say about his wife when enquiries were made to figure out what would cause her to act in such a manner, but his mother had much to say about Ferreira’s actions as a mother.

Mahadeo’s mother, who lives at another location in Enmore, said neighbours told her that only Friday night they had to call police on Ferreira, after she started to behave badly and abuse the children. When Mahadeo was asked if his wife used alcohol, the man said yes, but,

“she can’t drink home hay, because me don’t encourage that, is when she go way, she does party.”

When asked what he meant by, “when she go way” the man broke down in tears, his mother then said, “He does get nuff problems with the girl,”

Most of the residents saw the woman’s actions as a normal thing, but had no explanation for the brutal stabbing she unleashed on her own child.

The police have issued a statement saying they have since arrested the mother and are investigating the circumstances that led to her killing little Ramdeo Mahadeo.

Charges are to be laid soon.