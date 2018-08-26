“Known character” shot in Leopold Street after Stabroek Market robbery

Police shot Leon Duncan aka “Whistle”, a “known character”, in Leopold Street yesterday morning after he was traced by an off duty police rank who reportedly witnessed him robbing and assaulting a Stabroek Market vendor, around 05:50 hrs, while armed with a gun.

When Kaieteur News visited the location where Duncan was shot, at 83 Leopold and Breda Streets, Werk-en-Rust, residents were up in arms about the shooting, since they claim, the man was only liming in the area, and police came up and made an attempt to arrest him.

The residents claim the man resisted, and the arresting rank gave his gun to another rank, after which a fight ensued between Duncan and the rank. They claimed that after the rank was unable to subdue Duncan by beating him, he then collected his gun from his colleague and shot Duncan. This was expressed by a number of individuals who claimed to have been at the scene and witnessed what transpired.

Subsequent to the revelations by Leopold Street residents, the police issued a statement saying, “Prompt response by an off duty police constable has resulted in the apprehension of two suspects who allegedly gun-butted and robbed a female vendor of a sum of cash about 05:50h this morning, outside of the Stabroek Market; and in ensuing process one of the men was shot in his right thigh after he reportedly tried to disarm the said off duty policeman of his Force issued pistol.

Enquiries revealed that the policeman in question was seated in a route 42 zone minibus on Water Street in the vicinity of the Central Fire Station, when he heard screams of “thief” and immediately saw the suspects, one of whom he recognised as a known character, fleeing the area and joining a waiting motorcar.

The policeman followed the vehicle which stopped in Leopold Street, where the men exited and proceeded inside a house. He then went to the Brickdam Police Station, reported his observation and himself and other ranks returned to the house where only the” known character” was found, and in the process of arresting him, he grabbed the policeman’s weapon and tried to disarm him when a round was discharged and struck him in upper right thigh. He was rushed to the GPHC and is presently in a stable condition receiving treatment under guard . The other suspect was nabbed at the said hospital where he went to check on his accomplice.

The victim has since received medical attention and submitted a statement; several witnesses to the robbery are assisting with the investigation.”

This publication spoke to the female victim who owns a farm on the Highway and sells Papaws at the Stabroek market area. She corroborated the police statement. The woman displayed a laceration to the left side of her face where she claimed she was hit with a gun.

The woman, while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Hospital, came across Duncan, who was also receiving treatment for the gunshot wound. She positively identified him as the man who had robbed her earlier.