Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation continues progressive partnership with the GPF

As the Guyanese economy continues to mature in the area of Information Communication and Technology, approximately 1,128 students recently graduated from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) – Zara Computer Centres ICT Training Programme.

Students from the all three counties received training in Microsoft Office Suite, Aplus Computer Repair and Maintenance and Computer Networking.

Designed for various age groups and presented by the Guyana Police Force’s Information Technology trainers, the graduating students are now equipped to seek entry level jobs and also continue to advanced level studies.

To date, over US$700,000 has been invested by the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj (JSS) Foundation to aid in the development of the police force’s three state-of-the-art Computer Training Centres and Cyber security Centre.

BERBICE GRADUATION

In the ancient county of Berbice, approximately 57 students from Regions Five and Six graduated from the free training. Pursuing the assistance further to encourage full participation, the Zara Computer Centre also provided free transportation to students from West Coast Berbice, including Villages from Plantation Ross, El Dorado, and Onderneeming.

Beneficiary Vanessa Semple, 35, of Onderneeming, W.C.B said, “I dropped out of school at a tender age, and I learnt nothing, so this course is helping to bring back some form of education to me… and I believe it will help me get a better job.”

Semple and her 17-year-old daughter Tiffany Henry, who attended the course together, elaborated that the cost-free transportation to attend the training has assisted them tremendously.

DEMERARA GRADUATION

The second graduation held on Friday at the Officers’ Training Centre in Georgetown, saw over 644 students graduating. Persons from the tender age of seven to a 78 -year-old Social Studies Teacher benefitted from the free courses and in addition, the centre served as a hub for CSEC classes. Founder, Jay Sobhraj, urged the students to strive for excellence, calling on them to continue on the path of Information Technology.

The Georgetown centre’s IT Trainer, Lance Corporal Hinds highlighted the Centre’s success, “The centre recorded a record high 644 student intake for the academic year, which includes members of the public from different walks of life and professions. This is the highest number of persons trained within an academic year throughout all GPF Zara computer centres thus far,” he noted.

Additionally, the Georgetown centre plans to introduce Adobe Photoshop and Introduction to Networking in September 2018.

ESSEQUIBO GRADUATION

The final graduation held yesterday saw a total of 471 graduating at the Richard Faikal Police College in Suddie Village, Essequibo Coast. G Division Commander, K. Parasam, urged the beneficiaries to become leaders, in their homes, school, work places and community.

“As a graduating Information Technology student, you all have gained essential knowledge to become problem solvers.”

Zara group member and Information Technologist, Nardeo Singh, in brief remarks urged the students to grasp any educational programmes to better themselves as Guyana prepares for the booming oil and gas sector.

Singh also indicated the teams’ intention to vigorously work with the mature learners, such as parents, to manage their children on appropriate internet usage.

The donor team comprises four-overseas based Guyanese, Mr. Jay and Mrs. Sylvia Sobhraj, Businessman, Sarwan Budhu and Information Technologist, Nardeo Singh, who believe they need to give back to their homeland.

The JSS Foundation recently formed a partnership with the University of Guyana pledging US$475,000 to establish a School of Behavioral Science. Construction is in progress and the expected official opening will be in the first quarter of 2019. The school, along with the new degrees offered by the University of Guyana, will go a far way in helping to solve some of the mental health problems in the county.

Persons seeking to be part of the classes can contact the Felix Austin Police College, Camp Street.