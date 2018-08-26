Guyana to host Caribbean Boxing Championships this year end

Latest update August 26th, 2018 12:58 AM
Local pugilists and boxing fans will be delighted to hear that the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be hosting another regional tournament, right on the heels of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championship which was successfully hosted this month.
This tournament is the Caribbean Senior Boxing Championships which will see the best of the Caribbean gathering at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue to slug it out for top honours from December 6th to 9th, this year. In addition, for the first time, the mighty boxing terroritory of Puerto Rico has been invited.
This decision was made a few weeks ago and head of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, noted that this will be very beneficial to Guyana since it will allow his association to field a full 18-member team which usually cost around $5million when calculating travel and accommodation figures.
He further explained that when GBA has fielded full teams of recent, the amateur boxing body has been able count major success and Ninvalle was adamant that Guyana will be looking to regain their title come December.
The due diligence of selecting team Guyana will see the Terrence Ali National Championships being held in mid-November after which the best of the lot will be encamped.
The full complement of Guyanese boxing officials, mainly referees/judges, will also be exposed at this event according to Ninvalle. They will be involved in a training programme, possibly for a 2 star accreditation.
