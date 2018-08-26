Govt. to pay medical bills for man struck by President’s convoy Govt. to pay medical bills for man struck by President’s convoy

Latest update August 26th, 2018 12:58 AM

Herman John

President David Granger paid an early morning visit yesterday to a New Hope resident who was involved in accident with the presidential convoy the evening before.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency, a police investigation has been launched into the incident.
The ministry said that the vehicle was part of a convoy headed to Georgetown.
“At the time of the accident, President David Granger was not in any of the vehicles,” the ministry said.
The pedestrian that was involved in the accident was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where after some treatment he was released.
The Ministry of the Presidency said it has been informed that arrangements have been made for the injured man to receive further medical treatment.
“The circumstances surrounding this accident are being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.”
While the ministry did not name the name the victim, it was reported by relatives that he is 29-year-old Herman John of Manaus Gardens, New Hope.
It was reported that the man was struck down while attempting to cross the East Bank Demerara public road.
The accident occurred around 19:00 hrs.

 

