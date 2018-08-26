Latest update August 26th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… Ricardo Moore looking to retain 13-second class – Candy Corner supports today’s drag meet

Aug 26, 2018 Sports 0

Ricardo Moore’s 13-second Toyota Starlet.

All systems are set for today’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet which is being hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC). The event gets underway early from 09:00hrs and an action packed day is anticipated while good weather conditions have been forecasted.
In the international drag meet, which will see competitors from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, local boy Ricardo Moore during an interview with Kaieteur Sport has noted that he is confident of retaining his 13-second class.
At the last KOTS 2 held in April, Moore was a force to be reckoned with as he outpaced the competition in the 13-sec class but recently, 14-sec champion Balram Rajaram has called him out; saying that he will be coming for the his title in today’s drag meet, the third of the year.
A confident Moore sternly posited to Kaieteur Sport that it is almost impossible for Rajaram and any other competitor to take his Toyota Starlet’s title since he is just simply ‘too good’ for the lot in his class.
Meanwhile, confectionery distributor, Candy Corner, swooped in yesterday with welcomed support as the latest sponsor for today’s drags. Ricardo Singh made the presentation to GMRSC’s representative Sherry Gonsalves at his Camp and Robb Street, sweets and chocolates store. During the simple ceremony, Gonsalves expressed thanks for the company’s last minute support, while Singh posited that Candy Corner is always readily available to assist motor racing and the sports fraternity in general.
Admission to the track today will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.
The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court, Candy Corner and Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares.

Candy Corner’s Ricardo Singh poses with GMRSC’s Sherry Gonsalves during the handing over of the sponsorship cheque.

More in this category

Sports

Brazil “Train and Play” Camp… A wonderful experience that has set the standards for a positive future

Brazil “Train and Play” Camp… A wonderful experience that...

Aug 26, 2018

“It’s been an excellent two weeks, we’ve had fun, we’ve had laughter, moments of pain, moments of frustration but all in all its been an absolute wonderful camp”, the words of Head Coach of...
Read More
GMRSC’s KOTS 3… Ricardo Moore looking to retain 13-second class – Candy Corner supports today’s drag meet

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… Ricardo Moore looking to...

Aug 26, 2018

BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani settles for silver in Ladies Singles after impressive run

BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships...

Aug 26, 2018

Guyana to host Caribbean Boxing Championships this year end

Guyana to host Caribbean Boxing Championships...

Aug 26, 2018

Exxon, ‘D’ Grill kings sponsor team tucker

Exxon, ‘D’ Grill kings sponsor team tucker

Aug 26, 2018

GISE Star Party Rentals Division 1 two-day cricket… Murderous tons from Perez, Griffith put DCC in command against MSC

GISE Star Party Rentals Division 1 two-day...

Aug 26, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • A clear and present danger?

      A few weeks ago, political analyst David Hinds, a leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) argued that ethnic... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]