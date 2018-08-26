GMRSC’s KOTS 3… Ricardo Moore looking to retain 13-second class – Candy Corner supports today’s drag meet

All systems are set for today’s King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 drag race meet which is being hosted by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC). The event gets underway early from 09:00hrs and an action packed day is anticipated while good weather conditions have been forecasted.

In the international drag meet, which will see competitors from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, local boy Ricardo Moore during an interview with Kaieteur Sport has noted that he is confident of retaining his 13-second class.

At the last KOTS 2 held in April, Moore was a force to be reckoned with as he outpaced the competition in the 13-sec class but recently, 14-sec champion Balram Rajaram has called him out; saying that he will be coming for the his title in today’s drag meet, the third of the year.

A confident Moore sternly posited to Kaieteur Sport that it is almost impossible for Rajaram and any other competitor to take his Toyota Starlet’s title since he is just simply ‘too good’ for the lot in his class.

Meanwhile, confectionery distributor, Candy Corner, swooped in yesterday with welcomed support as the latest sponsor for today’s drags. Ricardo Singh made the presentation to GMRSC’s representative Sherry Gonsalves at his Camp and Robb Street, sweets and chocolates store. During the simple ceremony, Gonsalves expressed thanks for the company’s last minute support, while Singh posited that Candy Corner is always readily available to assist motor racing and the sports fraternity in general.

Admission to the track today will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court, Candy Corner and Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares.