GISE Star Party Rentals Division 1 two-day cricket… Murderous tons from Perez, Griffith put DCC in command against MSC

Yesterday at DCC, the GCA’s Division one cricket season resumed after a prolonged rainy period with DCC ending the first day of their GISE Star Party Rentals two-day match against Malteenoes enjoying a commanding 167 runs lead.

An impressive spell of fast bowling from Carlton Jacques (3-10) and 3-22 from former National U-19 leg-spinner Steven Sankar,orchestrated a MSC collapse for 114 just after Lunch despite 29 with a four and three sixes from Alex Rodrigues, 25 from Skipper Nichosie Barker and an unbeaten 18 from Chad Shivrattan.

By the close DCC had galloped to 281-2. Perez’s classy 140 was decorated with 13 fours and seven sixes, while the left-handed Griffith clobbered 105 with 10 fours and six sixes; the pair adding 185 for the first wicket.

Tevin Imlach who ended unbeaten on 32, shared in a 95-run second wicket stand with Perez, while Skipper Chris Barnwell is not out on one.

On day blessed with brilliant sunshine, play started two hours late due to a damp pitch, DCC won the toss and asked the inexperienced MSC unit to bat on the sluggish track and freshly mowed outfield in scorching heat and by Lunch had slumped to 18-2.

The left-handed Stephon Browne (1) fell when he lofted Jacques to mid-off trying to drive one that ‘stopped’ on a track with plenty of moisture.

Jacques, running in from the southern end, struck again, a run later when Tuen Hicks, who enjoyed a successful Sir Garfield Sobers International School’s cricket tournament in Barbados, (Hicks (0)) fended a short one to leg gully.

After the interval, Wayne McPherson was joined by Barker who stroked Barnwell for two lovely off-driven boundaries before edging the last ball for four as the first over after Lunch leaked 12 runs.

With Barker doing all the scoring in a partnership of 27, Jacques was switched to the other end and with the wind on his back, ripped out the stumps of McPherson for duck.

With the pitch drying out and getting easier to bat on, Baker who was playing intelligently and looked set for a big score until the experienced Barnwell seemed to ‘get into his head’ and Barker slashed a wide ball high to point and his demise sunk MSC to 30-4.

Rodrigues blasted Totaram Bishun for a four and two sixes off consecutive balls before Shaq Mosely (16) who tried to counter-attack was LBW to Sankar with the score on 73-5.

Rodrigues lofted Sankar for six before being dropped next ball by Jacques at long-off on 27.

But he did not last long after that and was bowled by Dexter George at 77-6, and although Shivrattan threw is bat around Sankar picked up two quick wickets as MSC just managed a three-figures total in a batting display which lack proper shot selection.

When DCC began their reply, Griffith and Perez tore into the bowling as Shivrattan was strangely asked to open the bowling with his off-spin, and by Tea DCC were 36-0 from four overs.

After the interval Griffith dominated the stand with several audacious shots on both sides of the wicket; his inventive reverse sweeps and paddle scoops were complemented by a couple of clips off Daren Best for sixes, while Perez caressed Best for glorious off side boundaries as the partnership flourished.

The 100 was posted in 11.4 overs when Perez deposited Wayne Bollers’ leg-spin after the 50 was brought-up in 5.3 overs and the massacre at DCC continued.

Griffith latched onto Shivrattan with pugnacious shots but soon after reaching another ton he charged Bollers and was stumped, while Perez who played the supporting role to Griffith, stepped on the gas and soon reached his century before being bowled by Barker just before the close.

The final day starts at 09:00hrs today to make up for time lost yesterday with home team, in third in zone ‘A’, in a great position to win outright in their final game and book a place in the semis. (Sean Devers)