Exxon, ‘D’ Grill kings sponsor team tucker

Popular fast food joint, Grill Kings, which is located on Mandela Avenue along with ExxonMobil have opted to hop on Team Tucker, as their rider, Raverio Tucker aims to pick up some points in the third round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) round three next weekend.

Set for the Bushy Park Raceway in Barbados, Tucker, will join Team Mohamed’s Matt Truelove, Matthew Vieira and John Bennett as the Guyanese super stock contingent.

ExxonMobil Communications Advisor, Public and Government Affairs, Nicholas Yearwood, contended, “We decided that we would go ahead not only on his riding success but we also see that he is a good empowerment idol at least from our end.”

Meanwhile, ‘D’ Grill Kings – barbecue- handed over their sponsorship at their restaurant at the head of Durban Street on Mandela Avenue.

Leslie “Two Feet” Howel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fast food establishment, said the barbeque giants were happy to be a part of Team Tucker who has taken the superbike circuit by storm.

Howel noted that Team Tucker has proven itself worthy of being one of the top outfits in the game and is no surprise that D Grill Kings were so quick to jump at the opportunity to be a part of something so special.

The CEO explained that Tucker is a young man with extreme potential and expressed his confidence in his ability to represent Guyana proudly in the upcoming championship.