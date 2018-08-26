Exxon, ‘D’ Grill kings sponsor team tucker

Latest update August 26th, 2018 12:58 AM
Popular fast food joint, Grill Kings, which is located on Mandela Avenue along with ExxonMobil have opted to hop on Team Tucker, as their rider, Raverio Tucker aims to pick up some points in the third round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) round three next weekend.
Set for the Bushy Park Raceway in Barbados, Tucker, will join Team Mohamed’s Matt Truelove, Matthew Vieira and John Bennett as the Guyanese super stock contingent.
ExxonMobil Communications Advisor, Public and Government Affairs, Nicholas Yearwood, contended, “We decided that we would go ahead not only on his riding success but we also see that he is a good empowerment idol at least from our end.”
Meanwhile, ‘D’ Grill Kings – barbecue- handed over their sponsorship at their restaurant at the head of Durban Street on Mandela Avenue.
Leslie “Two Feet” Howel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fast food establishment, said the barbeque giants were happy to be a part of Team Tucker who has taken the superbike circuit by storm.
Howel noted that Team Tucker has proven itself worthy of being one of the top outfits in the game and is no surprise that D Grill Kings were so quick to jump at the opportunity to be a part of something so special.
The CEO explained that Tucker is a young man with extreme potential and expressed his confidence in his ability to represent Guyana proudly in the upcoming championship.
Aug 26, 2018“It’s been an excellent two weeks, we’ve had fun, we’ve had laughter, moments of pain, moments of frustration but all in all its been an absolute wonderful camp”, the words of Head Coach of...
Aug 26, 2018
Aug 26, 2018
Aug 26, 2018
Aug 26, 2018
Aug 26, 2018
Here is a report in the Kaieteur News of July 25, 2018; “A 17-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in jail after... more
A few weeks ago, political analyst David Hinds, a leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) argued that ethnic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]