Dead puppies, dead baby chicks; inhuman action in a dead country

Here is a report in the Kaieteur News of July 25, 2018; “A 17-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty on a charge of felonious wounding. Hemnarine Hardyal was found guilty of severing the left hand of 59-year-old Jaillall Persaud. The matter came up before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Albion Magistrate’s Court….Hardyal left the scene and returned with a cutlass which he used to sever the hand of Persaud. Hardyal attempted to chop in the region of the victim’s neck, but the latter used his left hand to block the blow, the chop thus severing the man’s hand below his wrist.”

This man went to decapitate his victim. He wasn’t charged for attempted murder. He will only serve 16 months since a year sentence is not the same as 12 months. When given a year’s sentence, four months are automatically deducted.

Now read this from the Chronicle of August 22, 2018; “Justice Jo-Ann Barlow ordered the twelve-member jury to return a not guilty verdict in favour of Lizander Pospasingh after the alleged victim, Michael Gobin, failed to attend court hearings at the Berbice Assizes. On May 21, 2017, Pospasingh was accused of wounding Gobin called ‘Shark oil’ with intent to murder him. An alternative count of wounding with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him. According to the facts given, the virtual complainant and the accused were consuming alcohol at a rum shop. It is alleged that as Gobin was leaving the business establishment, the suspect, armed himself with a cutlass and inflicted a chop on the victim’s left ear and right finger, before escaping.”

Can one understand this country that the New York Times journalist, Clifford Krauss calls a watery wasteland?

A man goes to chop off the head of his victim who blocks the cutlass and his wrist is severed. He goes in front of a magistrate and gets sixteen months. In a similar situation, the accused goes before a judge and jury and is charged with attempted murder.

Does life in Guyana makes sense?

Let’s rewind he tape to December 2016, and if the top newspapers of the world knew about this, then imagine the negative publicity we would have received around the globe .

In December 2016, a gold miner came into Kaieteur News and informed us that his puppies were about to be executed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials at the Ogle airport and they were saved by minutes, because GRA officials ordered him to go back into the interior and bring the mother of the puppies. After Kaieteur News carried that story, other reports surfaced about the executions of puppies because the owners couldn’t prove they were born in Guyana

Ogle airport spokesperson, Kit Nascimento said the airport management had no say in the matter. The policy of killing the animals was not one the airport had control over. Nascimento went on to say it was a GRA operation.

Then the Chronicle, which in my opinion is the newspaper that David Granger and Moses Nagamootoo believe they own, carried a photograph of the executed puppies. The GRA head, Godfrey Statia didn’t see that he had the obligation to Guyanese to explain why his officials were killing animals at Ogle. Statia lived in the US where he knew if he was working for the Internal Revenue Service, officials there couldn’t dare seize puppies and kill them.

Many expatriates who have returned find Guyana a wasteland where people with authority can behave like the Leviathan in Thomas Hobbes’ famous philosophy book. None of our leaders, from those who listen to classical music to those who say they embraced Buddhism, felt the obligation of intervening to stop the cruelty at Ogle. Of course the rest in the corridors power would hardly know what it meant by the beauty of animals

Now we have the publication of a news item where over 600 baby chicks suffocated in a car because a constable at Ruimveldt station refused to let the driver go out the station to wind down the windows. At the time of writing, the constable is still on the job. I will enquire tomorrow if he met the requirement of five CXC subjects including Maths and English to join the force.

Months ago, a woman was dying from snake bite and on her way to Georgetown Hospital, a traffic rank detained the car for speeding. Cries to save the puppies, the baby chicks and the dying woman were ignored by subordinate mandarins who are just as power drunk as their political superiors.