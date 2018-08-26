BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani settles for silver in Ladies Singles after impressive run

The BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships concluded Friday at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo Suriname. After a very successful run in the Senior International, Guyanese 16 year old Priyanna Ramdhani came to a close in the title decider when she lost in the Ladies Singles Finals in a thrilling three setter to senior player Tamisha Williams of Barbados. Tamisha won the first game at 21-17 and Priyanna came back in the second game at 17-21, and lost the final game and match at 18-21.

In the Ladies Doubles with her partner Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad, they lost to the No. 1 seeded senior players Tamisha Williams & Monyata Riviera: 21-15, 21-14.

This has been a very good and productive Championships for the Guyanese players as they will all get world ranking points that will help them to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

After the finals the Presentation was held for the winners and our Guyanese Champions were proud to be on the podium.

Receiving medals were:

Priyanna Ramdhani- Silver for Ladies Singles

Priyanna Ramdhani & Narayan Ramdhani- 2-Bronze for Mixed Doubles

Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra- 2-Bronze for Men’s Doubles

The Overall medals received for the CAREBACO Under-19 International & Seniors Open International are:

Priyanna Ramdhani: 2-Gold (Under-19), 2-Silvers & 1-Bronze (Seniors)

Narayan Ramdhani: 2-Bronze (Seniors)

Jonathan Mangra: 1-Bronze (Seniors)

The CAREBACO Regional Under-11, 13, 15, & 17 Championships opens today and representing Guyana are: Priyanna Ramdhani (U-17), Isaac Mallampati (U-17), Vikash Mootoo (U-15), Matthew Beharry U-15 and Mishka Beharry (U-11).