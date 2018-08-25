Upper Mazaruni host 2nd successful Cadet Table Tennis Challenge

J. Cornelius emerged champion in the Boys 13 years and under division, Hese Roland from Kako Village won her second female title in the under 13 Girls category when the Upper Mazaruni Table Tennis Steering Committee held its 2nd Upper Mazaruni Cadet Table Tennis Challenge. Held during the Upper Mazaruni District Sports Council Games and Football championships during the period August 4th to 6th2018, in Waramadong Recreational Ground, the games were held under the theme “In the Spirit of Unity; Together We Win”.

The championships attracted over twenty (25) five players from villages of Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Phillipai, Quebanang, Kako, Kamarang/Warawatta, Isseneru, host Waramadong, Paruima, Kaikan and Arau villages of Jawalla, who all travelled to Waramadong to represent their village and engage in competition to determine the champion. This formed the second competition organized within the region by Coach Raphael Hunter.

Geared towards providing a competitive environment to assess the development and expose players, in addition to improving their technical and tactical abilities.

The tournament pitted the best boys and girls 11 and 13 years and under from the villages of Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Phillipai, Quebanang, Kako, Kamarang/Warawatta, Isseneru, host Waramadong, Paruima, Kaikan and Arau.

Coordinating all activities and the driving force behind table tennis in the region and with a motivation to make a difference in his region through active coordinating, coaching, orienting students’ athletes to the sport of table tennis is recently accredited ITTF coach and accredited ITTF Basic Umpire, Sir Rafael Hunter from Jawalla.

A very passionate and hardworking teacher and coach with a drive to develop the sport of table tennis and to make a difference in the lives of his students from the region, Coach Raphael Hunter has been making the rounds within the region coaching, orienting the students to the sport.

He indicated that he was very enthused by the development of his players in mastering the fundamental aspects of the game, and felt there was significant improvement in the technical development and standard of play and the confidence exhibited which augurs well for the development of the players and sport.

His plans are to continue working with the players, involving new players, coaches and members of the community to help with the development of the sport and to have many more training camps and competitions in the new school term as a means of fast tracking the players development, with a key part of the strategy being to have table tennis played between the villages at this year annual indigenous games and to have some of the talented players in the region participate in key competition in the city.

The tournament formed part of the implementation of the GTTA’s National Table Tennis for Schools programme, supported by the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Olympic Association, the Upper Mazaruni committee, The Guyana Teachers Union under the auspices and in collaboration with the Regional Department of Education, with support from the Guyana Table Tennis Association.