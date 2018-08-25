Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UK getting “value for money” in SOCU’s operation – British envoy

Aug 25, 2018 News 0

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn

The British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn yesterday said the United Kingdom is getting value for money as it relates to the operation of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), under the guidance of Financial Investigations Advisor, Dr. Sam Sittlington.
High Commissioner Quinn believes SOCU is preparing cases which confer to the standards of evidence being used in the UK. He reminded that SOCU is an investigatory body and not a prosecutorial one.
“That sort of investigative side, I think is working well, but then the next step, which is not one that we [UK] are involved in. The next step is out of our control in many ways. All SOCU can do is put forward good cases that can be looked at and considered for prosecution,” he noted.
The cases now being put forward by SOCU are good, “so SOCU is doing its job,” said the High Commissioner.
In addition, under the Security Sector Reform Project (SSRP), a number of activities are being funded by the UK government with guidance from Advisor, Colonel Russel Combe, the most recent being a review of Guyana Police Force (GPF) training.
A report has been submitted to President David Granger and the Commissioner of Police for review and the High Commissioner is hopeful that the report will be made public shortly, following discussion by the Cabinet.
Training, he believes, will have a more obvious effect on the members of the Guyana Police Force, as well as improvement in infrastructure.

 

More in this category

Sports

DCC’ Patron Minister Harmon donates next month’s salary increase to Club – Reddy & Bacchus are best Batsman & Bowler at DCC’s Academy

DCC’ Patron Minister Harmon donates next month’s salary increase...

Aug 25, 2018

By Sean Devers The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was formed in 1912 and is known as the home of Legends having produced greats like Maurice Fernandes (first West Indies Captain win a Test), Clive...
Read More
Hand in Hand Insurance Company supports Raveiro Tucker in CMRC Championship

Hand in Hand Insurance Company supports Raveiro...

Aug 25, 2018

Trophy Stall Golf Invitational on today at LGC

Trophy Stall Golf Invitational on today at LGC

Aug 25, 2018

GMRSC KOTS 3… The king has spoken; Team Mohamed’s aim to retain their Crown

GMRSC KOTS 3… The king has spoken; Team...

Aug 25, 2018

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Uprising facing enormous pressure to halt G/town dominance -Champs Ballers ready to ball

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 25, 2018

GFF/Kool Kidz grassroots programme launched

GFF/Kool Kidz grassroots programme launched

Aug 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • SHUT IT DOWN!

    One of the disappointing aspects of the APNU+AFC government has been its failure to abolish the duty-free concessions on... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]