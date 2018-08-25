Trophy Stall Golf Invitational on today at LGC

Today from 12:30pm, Trophy Stall will host its annual tournament in support of the Lusignan Golf Club’s (LGC) effort to reach an incredible milestone of 50 tournaments in a single year. The tournament will feature the top Guyanese golfers in three categories who will compete for first and second place, Best Gross and Best Net overall and special prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Trophy Stall located at Bourda Market is the provider of the highest quality trophies and printing services and has been a strong supporter of all types of sporting events in Guyana for many years. The company has partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club in many ways and has always delivered top quality products and world-class service.

Managing Directors Ramesh and Devi Sunich are avid fans of the game of golf and follow the sport as it has grown in prominence over the past year. “Golf is a game of precision and no margin for error – just like our business and we expect that a full team will support our tournament as always,” Ramesh Sunich noted.

In a handover ceremony at the company’s headquarters at Bourda Market, Ramesh stated that the company wanted to show its commitment to the LGC and assist with the promotion of the game to the younger generation of golfers.

The LGC has a packed calendar of events with more than 4 activities per month scheduled for the rest of the year. The Club is available for weddings, corporate training/retreats, summer camps for kids and many other activities. Members of the public are encouraged to come out and enjoy the ambiance and tranquillity of the ground along with great food and drinks are available every day of the week.

For more information on the Lusignan Golf Club, events and activities calendar, and how you can become a member of the LGC, visit their Facebook page, call 220-5660 or simply stop by for a tour of the facilities. For the highest quality in plaques, trophies and print services, Trophy Stall is conveniently located in Bourda Market or by calling 225-9230.