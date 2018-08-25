Speeding Route 44 minibus topples, several persons injured

A route 44 minibus that was reportedly being driven in a reckless manner on the Success, East Coast Demerara, Public Road, careene

d out of control after clipping a motorcar and then toppled several times, causing injuries to several passengers, many of whom were children.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus, BVV 9539, was proceeding at a rapid rate, and heading in the easterly direction on the Success Public Road. The driver was at the time overtaking a line of traffic, when the minibus came into contact with motorcar PMM 7639, that was heading in the same direction, when the driver of the car attempted to turn south into Chateau Margot.

The driver of the minibus in an attempt to avoid a collision swerved from the car and lost control.

Among the injured were a mother and her two young daughters, aged four and six, and two other women who all were taken by public-spirited persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

One of the passengers, who reached out to this publication, was high in praise for a police corporal, she said she only knows as “Bishop” who responded to the accident scene and made sure all arrangements were in place to have the injured taken to the hospital swiftly.