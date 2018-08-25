Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Speeding Route 44 minibus topples, several persons injured

Aug 25, 2018 News 0

Public spirits citizens and police help the injured passengers into a pickup tray to be taken to the hospital.

The bus that toppled several times causing injuries to passengers.

A route 44 minibus that was reportedly being driven in a reckless manner on the Success, East Coast Demerara, Public Road, careene

The car that was involved in the accident.

d out of control after clipping a motorcar and then toppled several times, causing injuries to several passengers, many of whom were children.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus, BVV 9539, was proceeding at a rapid rate, and heading in the easterly direction on the Success Public Road. The driver was at the time overtaking a line of traffic, when the minibus came into contact with motorcar PMM 7639, that was heading in the same direction, when the driver of the car attempted to turn south into Chateau Margot.
The driver of the minibus in an attempt to avoid a collision swerved from the car and lost control.
Among the injured were a mother and her two young daughters, aged four and six, and two other women who all were taken by public-spirited persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention.
One of the passengers, who reached out to this publication, was high in praise for a police corporal, she said she only knows as “Bishop” who responded to the accident scene and made sure all arrangements were in place to have the injured taken to the hospital swiftly.

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

DCC’ Patron Minister Harmon donates next month’s salary increase to Club – Reddy & Bacchus are best Batsman & Bowler at DCC’s Academy

DCC’ Patron Minister Harmon donates next month’s salary increase...

Aug 25, 2018

By Sean Devers The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was formed in 1912 and is known as the home of Legends having produced greats like Maurice Fernandes (first West Indies Captain win a Test), Clive...
Read More
Hand in Hand Insurance Company supports Raveiro Tucker in CMRC Championship

Hand in Hand Insurance Company supports Raveiro...

Aug 25, 2018

Trophy Stall Golf Invitational on today at LGC

Trophy Stall Golf Invitational on today at LGC

Aug 25, 2018

GMRSC KOTS 3… The king has spoken; Team Mohamed’s aim to retain their Crown

GMRSC KOTS 3… The king has spoken; Team...

Aug 25, 2018

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Uprising facing enormous pressure to halt G/town dominance -Champs Ballers ready to ball

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 25, 2018

GFF/Kool Kidz grassroots programme launched

GFF/Kool Kidz grassroots programme launched

Aug 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • SHUT IT DOWN!

    One of the disappointing aspects of the APNU+AFC government has been its failure to abolish the duty-free concessions on... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]