Speeding Route 44 minibus topples, several persons injured

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
A route 44 minibus that was reportedly being driven in a reckless manner on the Success, East Coast Demerara, Public Road, careene
d out of control after clipping a motorcar and then toppled several times, causing injuries to several passengers, many of whom were children.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus, BVV 9539, was proceeding at a rapid rate, and heading in the easterly direction on the Success Public Road. The driver was at the time overtaking a line of traffic, when the minibus came into contact with motorcar PMM 7639, that was heading in the same direction, when the driver of the car attempted to turn south into Chateau Margot.
The driver of the minibus in an attempt to avoid a collision swerved from the car and lost control.
Among the injured were a mother and her two young daughters, aged four and six, and two other women who all were taken by public-spirited persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention.
One of the passengers, who reached out to this publication, was high in praise for a police corporal, she said she only knows as “Bishop” who responded to the accident scene and made sure all arrangements were in place to have the injured taken to the hospital swiftly.
Aug 25, 2018By Sean Devers The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was formed in 1912 and is known as the home of Legends having produced greats like Maurice Fernandes (first West Indies Captain win a Test), Clive...
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Yesterday, I looked at the possible damage that can harm the credibility of Clive Thomas, given that his formula of a sum... more
One of the disappointing aspects of the APNU+AFC government has been its failure to abolish the duty-free concessions on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]