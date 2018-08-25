Security guard charged for murdering girlfriend

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
– was on bail pending appeal for drug trafficking conviction
Two years ago, Jermaine Bristol walked out of jail pending his appeal on a cocaine trafficking conviction.
Yesterday, handcuffed and hiding his face from cameras around the court compound, the 34-year-old security guard and former special constable was escorted back to prison after being charged for murder.
The victim was Bristol’s girlfriend, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds last Wednesday in her Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence apartment. A knife was left embedded in her neck.
The accused appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Judy Latchman.
It is alleged that Bristol, also of Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, murdered Lawrence, 24, on August 22, last.
The victim’s body, bearing six stab wounds to the neck, was found shortly after Bristol walked to the East La Penitence Police Station to allegedly confess to the crime. Bristol is to return to court on September 27.
Bristol was a special constable when he was charged in 2014 for conspiring with persons to traffic cocaine in rum bottles at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
He was found guilty in February 2016 and jailed for 50 months. However, he was released on $300,000 bail on April 5, 2016, pending appeal.
Aug 25, 2018By Sean Devers The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was formed in 1912 and is known as the home of Legends having produced greats like Maurice Fernandes (first West Indies Captain win a Test), Clive...
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Yesterday, I looked at the possible damage that can harm the credibility of Clive Thomas, given that his formula of a sum... more
One of the disappointing aspects of the APNU+AFC government has been its failure to abolish the duty-free concessions on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]