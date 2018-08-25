Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Security guard charged for murdering girlfriend

Aug 25, 2018

– was on bail pending appeal for drug trafficking conviction

Jermaine Bristol

Two years ago, Jermaine Bristol walked out of jail pending his appeal on a cocaine trafficking conviction.

Yesterday, handcuffed and hiding his face from cameras around the court compound, the 34-year-old security guard and former special constable was escorted back to prison after being charged for murder.

The victim was Bristol’s girlfriend, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds last Wednesday in her Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence apartment. A knife was left embedded in her neck.

The accused appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that Bristol, also of Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, murdered Lawrence, 24, on August 22, last.

The victim’s body, bearing six stab wounds to the neck, was found shortly after Bristol walked to the East La Penitence Police Station to allegedly confess to the crime. Bristol is to return to court on September 27.

Bristol was a special constable when he was charged in 2014 for conspiring with persons to traffic cocaine in rum bottles at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

He was found guilty in February 2016 and jailed for 50 months. However, he was released on $300,000 bail on April 5, 2016, pending appeal.

 

