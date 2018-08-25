Road Race and Fitness Walk tomorrow in New Amsterdam

Country Pride Television in Collaboration with the business community in Berbice has organised a three miles Road Race and Fitness Walk in the Town Of New Amsterdam. The event which is slated for tomorrow will cater for participants of all ages.

The event will begin at 07:50 hrs at the New Amsterdam Arch at the junction of Main and Vryheid Road. The senior athletes will proceed south along the main road into Stanleytown, turn right at Tacama Turn into Strand (Water Street) and proceed north along Strand into New Amsterdam to finish at the entrance of payless Variety Store at the junction of Strand and Pitt Street opposite New Amsterdam Market.

Athletes participating in the fitness walk will take a similar route, a distance of three miles.

The junior U12 athletes will turn right into New Street, right into Strand to finish at the same point as the seniors.

According to Coordinator Andy Henry participants are expected from Linden, Georgetown and East and West Berbice among other areas.

According to Henry the event is being held in an effort to help revitalize athletics in Berbice and those who want to keep fit. He further stated that the many fitness walkers who take to the road in the mornings and afternoons will have an opportunity to do so for an incentive.

Trophies, medals and other incentives will be up for grabs.