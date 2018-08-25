Presidential convoy vehicle strikes pedestrian – Man hospitalised

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Twenty-nine year-old Herman John of Manaus Gardens, New Hope, was struck down last night while attempting to cross the East Bank Demerara public road, by one of the vehicles in President Granger’s convoy.
The accident occurred around 19:00 hrs. John was in an unconscious state at the Diamond Regional Hospital up to press time.
When Kaieteur News visited the hospital, John’s parents and other family members were there and were uncertain of his condition, since his mother claimed when she viewed him, he was hooked up to “some kind of machine that was beeping and he seemed to be sleeping”.
John’s mother claimed that the doctor told her that her son received head injuries and had alcohol in his blood, so a decision was taken to sedate him until he reaches a state where he can be treated.
When this publication visited the scene of the accident, one witness said that he saw the man walking from the eastern side of the road to the western side, when he came into contact with the vehicle. The car’s siren was blaring at the time.
