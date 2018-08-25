PM Nagamootoo in excellent health, returns from overseas trip

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday returned to Guyana after a trip on personal business to the United States of America and Canada.
The Prime Minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that while overseas, doctors certified that he is in excellent health after undergoing triple heart bypass surgery six months ago.
He was accompanied on his trip by his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo.
During his absence, the functions of his office were carried out initially by Vice-President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan and, later, by Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.
