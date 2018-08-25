People don’t find money no more

Things really change. Dem boys remember a time when dem use to find money pun de road. Dem was walking good when dem use to see a shine thing pun de road. People use to walk wid dem head down, looking fuh money As time progress dem use to find a dollar, but dem was de days when money like that had value.

People seeing and passing dollar and five dollar like it is not money. Long time people use to beg fuh a raise and people use to give dem a bob. Then dem start giving a dollar. When Guyana tun a country wid dollars and no cents people use to give twenty dollars when people ask fuh a raise.

These days people ain’t even tekking a five hundred dollar bill. Dem boys give a beggar twenty dollar and de beggar pelt it back at dem. That was when everybody begin to talk about a towel. Dem boys got to go to wuk whole day lifting heavy load and even pushing spade and shovel while dem got some who stay home because de wuk can’t pay demanding a towel.

In fact, dem same people who begging fuh a raise asking fuh a Granger. A man nearly walk in de Waterfalls paper and pick up de reporter gyal because he didn’t understand.

Dem boys see how nuff young people don’t have money. Most of dem refuse to wuk. One gyal tun up fuh de reporter wuk at de Waterfalls paper and after half day she lef de wuk. Dem got other young people who get a wuk and lef it. When dem boys ask dem, de answer is that de wuk too hard or dem got to wake up too soon.

Dem is de same people who does deh outside any party standing up whole night. If somebody buy a beer fuh one of dem, that beer lasting whole night. Then dem gun beg fuh a piece of a spliff. Was a time when dem use to chew cane outside de sport.

Things reach de stage wheh ladies use to be free to de party because de organisers know that once ladies deh inside de men gun come and support de bar. Nowadays ladies in de dance and dem fellas outside. Dem fellas inside is dem who commit a robbery.

That is why people know that police ain’t smart. If dem want to ketch a thief all dem got to do is go to a party.

Talk half and don’t walk wid yuh head down. Money ain’t deh pun de ground.