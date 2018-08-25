NSC grants GKF with millions worth of protective gear

The National Sports Commission (NSC) presented the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) with a large quantity of protective gear yesterday morning at the government entity’s head office.

The GKF was able to benefit from the contribution by the NSC simply because they had followed in the guideline of writing their request for assistance in a timely manner which the NSC has been preaching for a couple of years now.

President of the Federation, Amir Khouri, in the company of his two Vice-presidents Roger Peroune and Keith Beaton, were present at the NSC office on Homestretch Avenue to receive millions of dollars in equipment from Sport Director, Christopher Jones.

Khouri noted that he was overwhelmed by the large donation, which included Foot protectors (both shin and bottom), Groin protectors, male and female chest protectors and gloves. “We’re very grateful. We will use this towards the benefit and development of the sport of karate,” he said.

Jones stated that after the Federation had applied for assistance in 2017, resources from the National Budget were allocated to ensure that request was fulfilled.

“We hope this equipment would be used to further those athletes in their pursuits, and of course it is not a one-off donation or contribution to them, but rather it is a start. Whatever additional assistance that is needed, equipment or otherwise, the National Sports Commission is willing to lend support to them, but of course as we mentioned from the onset those requests have to be made to the Sports Commission in a timely manner so we can be able to honour their request,” Jones explained.

Vice-president Peroune indicated that the huge influx of equipment will significantly aid the development of the sport in Guyana.

“A lot of our competitors here can’t afford these gear and when we send them abroad and they end up buying the gear out of necessity, because you can’t compete without them, it’s a very different feeling. So this is the step in getting them accustomed to what competition is like abroad and what that feeling is like using this gear,” Peroune explained.