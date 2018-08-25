New GPC onboard for third Limacol Football tournament

New Guyana Pharmaceutical Company (GPC) under its Limacol brand has thrown its support behind the Petra organization for the third edition of the Limacol Football tournament set for Month end.

The company, through its Secretary Zulfikar Ali expressed excitement at being onboard for another edition of the highly anticipated tournament during a simple ceremony at the company’s head office at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

He contended that they are always interested in sports and its development and have seen the progress from the first two installments, hence their return for a third time.

Petra, through Co-Director Troy Mendonca, outlined that the tournament provides an avenue for community teams who do not get as much football related activity.

While the teams for the 2018 edition of the tournament have not been revealed as yet, Mendonca contended that quality competition is expected.

GFF President Wayne Forde, who was also on hand, expressed his pleasure at seeing the company onboard for a third year, citing their extended input in football.

The tournament will start on August 30 and play until October with teams from Georgetown, Linden and the West Bank set to participate for over a million dollars in cash and prizes.