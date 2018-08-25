New GPC onboard for third Limacol Football tournament

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
New Guyana Pharmaceutical Company (GPC) under its Limacol brand has thrown its support behind the Petra organization for the third edition of the Limacol Football tournament set for Month end.
The company, through its Secretary Zulfikar Ali expressed excitement at being onboard for another edition of the highly anticipated tournament during a simple ceremony at the company’s head office at Farm, East Bank Demerara.
He contended that they are always interested in sports and its development and have seen the progress from the first two installments, hence their return for a third time.
Petra, through Co-Director Troy Mendonca, outlined that the tournament provides an avenue for community teams who do not get as much football related activity.
While the teams for the 2018 edition of the tournament have not been revealed as yet, Mendonca contended that quality competition is expected.
GFF President Wayne Forde, who was also on hand, expressed his pleasure at seeing the company onboard for a third year, citing their extended input in football.
The tournament will start on August 30 and play until October with teams from Georgetown, Linden and the West Bank set to participate for over a million dollars in cash and prizes.
Aug 25, 2018By Sean Devers The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) was formed in 1912 and is known as the home of Legends having produced greats like Maurice Fernandes (first West Indies Captain win a Test), Clive...
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Yesterday, I looked at the possible damage that can harm the credibility of Clive Thomas, given that his formula of a sum... more
One of the disappointing aspects of the APNU+AFC government has been its failure to abolish the duty-free concessions on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]