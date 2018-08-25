Interdicted officer remanded as court cites public safety concerns

Months after an interdicted Cadet Officer of the Guyana Police Force compensated a teen with $2M for shooting him in the mouth, the said officer was back before a City Magistrate to answer to several charges.

Franz Paul, 32, of 114 Second Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was remanded to prison.

Franz was charged with threatening to kill his reputed wife and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

The first charge stated that on August 20th 2018 at 114 2nd street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, he made use of threatening language towards his reputed wife, Rachael Carew.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he had in his possession 13 live rounds of .32 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm license enforced at the time.

The last charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, he had in his possession one .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

Paul denied all the charges after they were read to him.

Attorney-at-Law Damien DaSilva in an application to secure bail for Paul, stated that the alleged firearm was not found in his client’s possession, but rather, in the possession of his reputed wife Ms. Carew.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that at the time of the incident his client was at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing a broken arm when the police came and arrested him.

Nevertheless, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers expressed a contrasting view of what happened. He told the court that on the day in question, Paul brandished a loaded firearm at his reputed wife and threatened to kill her.

The two then got into a scuffle and the woman managed to disarm Paul. Soon after she ran over to her neighbour and handed him the gun to keep until the police arrived.

Upon arrival at the premises, the police ranks collected the loaded firearm from the neighbour, following which they arrested Paul at the GPHC.

The prosecutor made serious objections to bail being granted to the defendant and asked that he be remanded to prison. The prosecutor cited the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charges attract.

The Magistrate, after listening to the Prosecution’s facts remanded Paul on the grounds of public safety. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on September 3.