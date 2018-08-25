Hand in Hand Insurance Company supports Raveiro Tucker in CMRC Championship

Latest update August 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Ltd once again exercised their corporate responsibility by supporting Mr. Raveiro Tucker, a young motorsport enthusiast piloting bike number 123 competing in the Superstock Motorcycles class at the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) 2018.
In a simple presentation at the company’s Head Office at Lot 1-4 Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, Mr Howard Cox, Director/Fire Manager, proudly presented the sponsorship cheque to a delightful Tucker.
Mr. Cox commended Tucker for his overall 2nd place achievement in the Superstock 600 Championship in 2017 and wished him well in the remaining CMRC races scheduled for 2018 and all future endeavours.
Raveiro Tucker expressed sincere gratitude to the Company for their assistance and commended them for their continued support towards the development of sports and youths in Guyana.
The next CMRC event is scheduled for 2nd September, 2018 at the Bushy Park Circuit in Barbados and eventually finishing the season in Guyana in November.
