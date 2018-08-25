GMRSC KOTS 3… The king has spoken; Team Mohamed’s aim to retain their Crown

Fans will flock to the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri tomorrow when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) hosts their final drag meet of the year, the King of the Strip (KOTS) 3, with keen interest on Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’.

There has been much buzz among the local dragsters about who will emerge the top driver but almost everyone has been counting out the undisputed ‘King of the Strip’, Team Mohamed’s, and now, the King has spoken.

Owner of Team Mohamed’s which is aligned to success being the reigning Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) super bike Champions, Azzrudin Mohamed, noted that he is unfazed by all the banter because come tomorrow’s race day, his pair of Nissan GTR cars will do what they usually do, win.

After making light work of their closest rival in Shawn Persaud in the unlimited class during the first KOS drag meet in February, Team Mohamed’s had a sterner test against Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar’s rail car which was competing for the first time in Guyana during the KOTS 2, April 22nd last.

However, Mohamed’s driver Terrence Cox held his nerve and pushed the vehicle to a comfortable strip record of 7.52 seconds to outpace the T&T rival who finished in 7.62 seconds.

The KOTS 3 will have competitors from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Suriname going up against a strong local contingent which will be spearheaded by Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ at the Timehri strip which has recently benefited for the installation of a launch pad.

Azzrudin posited to Kaieteur Sport recently that all banter has been comical and he is positive that the GTR will maintain its unbeaten run at Guyana’s lone drag strip, while noting that he hasn’t really unleashed the full power of the beast that is nicknamed ‘Goliath’.

During the KOTS 2, in the other classes, Shawn Persaud with his Toyota Caldina outclassed the competition for the 8-second class trophy with a dominating showing against the men the from the Twin Island Republic of T&T.

The 9-second class was picked up by the Toyota Alteeza of Raj Panday, while the 10-second class was won by Damian Persaud who also drives a Toyota Caldina and is also the son of Shawn Persaud.

Michael Namchand of Suriname with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class with Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser joining his countryman on the podium for the 12-second class.

The Toyota Starlet of Ricardo Moore was the winner of the 13-second class with Bishram Rajaram winning the 14-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlesar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Brigs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The KOTS 3 powers off tomorrow from 09:00hrs and admission to the venue will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court and Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares.