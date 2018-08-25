GFF/Kool Kidz grassroots programme launched

Yesterday, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue the work of the GFF/Kool Kidz Grassroots programme which serves as a youth football development initiative.

Present at the simple but very significant ceremony was head of the federation Wayne Forde and Samuel Arjune, Commercial Manager – Guyana Beverages Inc.

The MOU will see the GFF and GBI collaborating for two years to run grassroots programmes in all nine member associations (MAs).

During the signing, Arjune explained that GBI was happy to continue their partnership with the GFF noting that, “Sometime in the past we would’ve started this collaboration with the GFF and the Kool Kidz brand in the rural areas and we were happy with his (Wayne Forde’s) execution of the project and by extension we chose to take the initiative to a country wide reach.”

Meanwhile, the President posited that GBI has demonstrated, at many critical points in the sport development history of Guyana, their readiness to support various sports disciplines in Guyana. He further stated that the alignment of Fruta Kool kidz and grassroots football is the perfect setting for kids.