Trinis top region’s visitors to Guyana

It appears that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are gravitating more and more to Guyana.

More of them have been arriving here, likely in connection with the oil and gas activities.

According to figures provided by the Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, to the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations early this month, almost 11,000 of them departed Guyana up to July.

Last year, just over 15,000 came, a few hundred less than 2016.

There was a spike in 2013 of 16,425 with the following year, a lull to 11,680. This increased to 12,800 in 2015.

Of course, the biggest numbers of visitors to Guyana were from the United States.

For the first half of the year, almost 35,000 US citizens were recorded by Immigration as departing Guyana. It would appear that the US arrivals and departures would rise if the trend continues.

Last year, just over 64,000 US citizens left Guyana compared to the 68,000 the year before.

The year 2013 continue to be a good one for figures ad almost 100,000 had checked-in to returned home to the US.

In the region, the nations with the most visitors to Guyana for the year were Suriname -4,004 leaving; Barbados – 2,763 and Jamaica- 2,034.

The visitors would have come from other places like the Bahamas, Belize, Haiti, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Lucia, St. Kitts, St, Vincent, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana and even Nigeria.