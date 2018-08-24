Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM

Taxi driver freed of causing guard’s death in accident

Aug 24, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

A taxi driver, who was charged with causing the death of a security guard in an accident at Land of Canaan, had the matter against him dismissed yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Delon Dublin (right) and his Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon

Delon Dublin, 28, of 78 Anna Catherina, was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
It is alleged that on May 6, last, at Land of Canaan, he drove motor car PRR 6380 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Garfield McPherson, a guard at Federal Management Systems.
The Magistrate told the court that while Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers was able to prove certain aspects of the case, some essential parts were lacking. She added that she also believed Dublin’s story of what occurred on the day in question.
The Magistrate went on to tell the court that after examining the entirety of the evidence, she was of the opinion that there was insufficient evidence against him and dismissed the matter.
According to information, on the day in question, Dublin was driving on the Land of Canaan Public Road, and had two other passengers in the vehicle. In the vicinity of the Masjid in the area, he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench.
Dublin and the two other passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where McPherson was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was reported that McPherson died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, a fractured spine, multiple fractured ribs and rupture to the liver and heart.

 

