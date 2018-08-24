Taxi driver freed of causing guard’s death in accident

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
Aug 24, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
A taxi driver, who was charged with causing the death of a security guard in an accident at Land of Canaan, had the matter against him dismissed yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Delon Dublin, 28, of 78 Anna Catherina, was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
It is alleged that on May 6, last, at Land of Canaan, he drove motor car PRR 6380 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Garfield McPherson, a guard at Federal Management Systems.
The Magistrate told the court that while Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers was able to prove certain aspects of the case, some essential parts were lacking. She added that she also believed Dublin’s story of what occurred on the day in question.
The Magistrate went on to tell the court that after examining the entirety of the evidence, she was of the opinion that there was insufficient evidence against him and dismissed the matter.
According to information, on the day in question, Dublin was driving on the Land of Canaan Public Road, and had two other passengers in the vehicle. In the vicinity of the Masjid in the area, he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench.
Dublin and the two other passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where McPherson was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was reported that McPherson died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, a fractured spine, multiple fractured ribs and rupture to the liver and heart.
Aug 24, 2018The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Former PPP Minister now a columnist, Dr. Henry Jeffrey, quoted from one of his articles a year ago to show that he made... more
The food bill for the National Assembly is much too high. A price tag of $700,000 per sitting is a hefty expenditure to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]