RHT Farfan & Mendes, Albion Cricket Club reach BCB/Mike’s Pharmacy U-15 Final – Game to be played tomorrow

The two Clubs considered the best in Berbice have reached the final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 Tournament. Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club would clash in the final of the tournament after defeating Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club and Tucber Park Cricket Club respectively in the Semifinals. The final would take place tomorrow at the historic Albion Cricket Ground from 09.30 hours.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground, defending Berbice Under-15 Champion Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes defeated Blairmont by five wickets. Blairmont, under cloudy skies, won the toss and elected to take first strike. The visitors were soon in trouble as Berbice offspinner Matthew Pattaya removed Hemchand Ragubir and Altaf Balram to leave Blairmont at 14 for 2. Guyana spinners Jonathan Rampersaud and Jeremy Sandia soon had the visitors reeling at 63 for 8 but stubborn batting by Shreedath Rupnarine and Andy Tagtraj aided by numerous extras, assisted Blairmont Community Centre Cricket club to reach 103 all out in 36-Overs. Rupnarine topscored with 27, while Tagtraj was left unbeaten on 12. Extras topscored with 32. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes, Matthew Pattaya took 2 for 16, Jeremy Sandia 2 for 23, Jonathan Rampersaud 2 for 23 and leg spinner Kevin Ramnarine 2 for 19.

Needing to score 104 from 50-Overs, Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes were led to victory by their captain Jonathan Rampersaud who batted with a level head to score 54 off 51 deliveries. Rampersaud hit three boundaries during his innings and received support from Mahendra Gopilall 15 and Jeremy Sandia 10 not out. Bowling for Blairmont Hemchand Ragubir and Shreedath Rupnarine took 2 wickets apiece for 32 and 19 respectively.

At the Albion Ground, Albion Community Centre Cricket Club squeezed past Tucber Park Cricket Club by three wickets. Tucber Park Cricket Club batting first scored 104 from 45 of their allotted 50-Overs with Zeymul Ramsammy 35 and C. Subhai 18 being the principal scorers. Kumar Deopersaud took 4 for 20, Ravendra Ganesh 4 for 27 and Leon Cecil 2 for 19.

Albion in response, found themselves at 80 for 7 before rallying to victory with a 25 run, 8th wicket partnership. Albion’s effort was led by Hemendra Gurdyal 21 and Tameshwar Mangal 18. National Under-15 Captain Zeymul Ramsammy took 2 for 18 from ten overs, while Navin Looknauth had 2 for 22 from seven overs.

Meanwhile, both teams have declared their teams for the final:

Rose Hall Town: Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Matthew Pattaya, Jonathan De Veira, Christopher Deroop, Shamar Scott, Faroud Mohamed, Angelino Ramdihal, Reyad Rahaman, Aaron Harilall, arshad Dinkhan, Shivnarine Ramnarain, Junior Shamsundar, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall (Manager), Simon Naidu (Coach).

Albion Cricket Club: Pavendra Ganesh (Captain), Hemendra Gurdyal, Leon Cecil, Tameshwar Mangal, Tameshwar Mahadeo (W/K) Maauz Khan, Damien Cecil, Hemendra Deonarine, Naresh Veersammy, Shiv Harripersaud, Kumar Deopersaud, Manoo Inasie, Junior Mohabir, Antonio Ramphal. Omarnauth Outar (Manager).