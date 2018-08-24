President Granger gives potential Top Cops geography test during interviews – Jagdeo expresses disdain

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo thinks that interviews for a Commissioner of Police should not be focused too much on the geographical make-up of Guyana. In fact, he said that given President David Granger’s own utterances – that he is looking for an “un-bribable” candidate – the method should have been different.

However, Jagdeo said that to his dismay, he learnt that many of the questions posed to potential Commissioners of Police during interviews with the President had to do with geography. Jagdeo said that he heard that most candidates failed the geography.

Jagdeo said this during his press conference held yesterday at his Church Street Office.

The Opposition Leader questioned, “Why this lengthy delay (to select a candidate). I do not understand. Is it that he is happy with what is there now? I heard that (Ministers) Felix and Ramjattan now run the police force, because you do not have a substantive Commissioner of Police. So everyone believes over there that they have to be compliant with the Executive if they want their candidature to have a realistic chance of succeeding.

Jagdeo said that it is very unfortunate that the President has to look so long and hard to find an unbribable top cop.

Jagdeo said that when he had the choice of selecting a Commissioner of Police, “rather than myself sitting in an interview panel with two ministers and asking which river crosses which one and what is the length of the Waini, we got four perspective candidates and we sent them off on a course in the UK. We exposed them, then I got a report of them independently ranked.”

Jagdeo said that that is how Winston Felix emerged as Top Cop; he was ranked number one on experience and integrity “but now I am questioning the integrity part. He was a member of the PNC all along and he never said that. Now we know he has longstanding membership of the PNC, he did a good job on us.”

Jagdeo continued, “But it never matters too much your political background we just wanted a good Commissioner of Police.”

He said that he always looked for experience and integrity.