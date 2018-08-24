KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

Fast food giants Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) are the title sponsors for Petra Organisation’s four-team Goodwill football tournament which will kick off this year end.

Launched yesterday at the company’s Vlissingen road office, the tournament will see three Guyanese teams take on Trinidad’s Shiva Hindu College Boys team in the tournament which will kick off in December.

Petra Co-director Troy Mendonca confirmed that the T&T team will be up against three Guyanese school teams with Chase Academic Foundation and Annai being two of those teams.

He noted that, “We believe that the tournament should have a good spread and the team (Annai) has proven itself as one of the better hinterland units.”

He posited that the other team that will participate will be named shortly.

GFF President Wayne Forde was at the launch and he congratulated the Petra organisation while also pledging the federation’s support.

Restaurant Manager for the KFC Hinck Street Branch, Madanna Nelson, shared her views that the tournament will augur well for the overall development of the sport.