Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

Aug 24, 2018 Sports 0

From left, Restaurant General Manager for Vlissengen Road Wendy Fernandes and GFF President Wayne Forde watch on as Hinck Street Manager Madanna Nelson hands over the sponsorship cheque to Petra co-director Troy Mendonca. Petra’s Jacquline Boodie and Mark Alleyne look on.

Fast food giants Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) are the title sponsors for Petra Organisation’s four-team Goodwill football tournament which will kick off this year end.
Launched yesterday at the company’s Vlissingen road office, the tournament will see three Guyanese teams take on Trinidad’s Shiva Hindu College Boys team in the tournament which will kick off in December.
Petra Co-director Troy Mendonca confirmed that the T&T team will be up against three Guyanese school teams with Chase Academic Foundation and Annai being two of those teams.
He noted that, “We believe that the tournament should have a good spread and the team (Annai) has proven itself as one of the better hinterland units.”
He posited that the other team that will participate will be named shortly.
GFF President Wayne Forde was at the launch and he congratulated the Petra organisation while also pledging the federation’s support.
Restaurant Manager for the KFC Hinck Street Branch, Madanna Nelson, shared her views that the tournament will augur well for the overall development of the sport.

More in this category

Sports

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

Aug 24, 2018

The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Read More
Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp… Encouraging improvements in match against America FC – Head Coach Johnson

Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp…...

Aug 24, 2018

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful Cricket Camp – Malcolm, Blackman awarded best batsman & bowler respectively

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful...

Aug 24, 2018

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

Aug 24, 2018

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball championship

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball...

Aug 24, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior League… Unbeaten BV and Eastveldt storm into tomorrow’s finals

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior...

Aug 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]