IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball championship

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited (IBGL) is the latest entity to join the list of sponsors to support the Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship, following a simple but significant presentation yesterday at their Carmichael Street headquarters.
Representative of the insurance brokerage company, Melissa Cupidore, made the presentation on behalf of company Director Ewart Adams to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch, coordinator of the championship.
Adams, during brief remarks, declared that he is proud to be associated with the initiative which aids in fostering social cohesion amongst the communities, while providing an avenue for individuals to display their respective talents.
Meanwhile, Welch thanked the company for their significant contribution, adding that the gesture indicates the company’s continued commitment to community development, while acknowledging their social responsibility.
The 24 team tournament is currently at the knockout stage and will resume tomorrow at the Haslington Tarmac on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C Prestigious Styles.
Please see fixtures for tomorrow night’s knockout matches.
(1)- Hustlers vs. North East La Penitence-19:00hrs
(2)- Broad Street vs. Alexander Village-19:20hrs
(3)- Tiger Bay vs. Avocado Ballers-19:40hrs
(4)- Leopold Street vs. Albouystown-20:00hrs
(5)- Sparta Boss vs. Back Circle-20:20hrs
(6)- Ol Skool Ballers vs. BV-B-20:40hrs
(7)- Blazers vs. Vryheid’s Lust-21:00hrs
(8)- Uprising vs. Plaisance-21:20hrs
Quarterfinal Matches
(9)-Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 2-22:00hrs
(10)-Winner of 3 vs. Winner of 5-22:20hrs
(11)-Winner of 4 vs. Winner of 6-22:40hrs
(12)-Winner of 7 vs. Winner of 8-23:00hrs
