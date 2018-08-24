Guyanese, aircraft detained after landing at Ogle airport

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
– SOCU seizes cash, gold in Lethem raid
The police’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday detained a Beechcraft BE 58 aircraft, with registration number YV 2377, after it landed at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. Also detained was a Guyanese who is living in Venezuela. The flight originated from the town of Puerto Ordaz. According to reports, the SOCU is investigating allegations of money laundering.
Kaieteur News was told that the plane reportedly landed at the Ogle airport, East Coast Demerara, around the mid-morning period.
Roraima Airways provided the ground handling services for the plane.
The Guyanese man, who owned the plane, was said to have been living in the neighbouring Spanish-speaking country of Venezuela for several years. There were no immediate details of anyone else being held.
SOCU’s head, Assistant Commissioner Sydney James, was unwilling to delve into details except confirming that one person was detained and that an aircraft was at the airport with an active investigation ongoing.
Meanwhile, the same unit reportedly seized cash on Tuesday in Region Nine.
According to well-placed sources, the raid was conducted at a property in Lethem. It reportedly belongs to a miner.
During a search, SOCU officials confiscated more than 20 ounces of gold, about 50,000 in Brazilian currency and $1.2M in local dollars.
Aug 24, 2018The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Former PPP Minister now a columnist, Dr. Henry Jeffrey, quoted from one of his articles a year ago to show that he made... more
The food bill for the National Assembly is much too high. A price tag of $700,000 per sitting is a hefty expenditure to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]