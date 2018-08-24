Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA moves ahead with aggressive training for oil and gas sector

Aug 24, 2018 News 0

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is moving ahead with aggressive training in the area of oil and gas. This was recently noted by GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.
The tax chief said that the entity has received aid from the British, and it is expected to receive an expert from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon.
Statia said, “We are building capacity. In fact, we are bringing a guy who has tremendous experience in the oil sector. The IMF is sending an expert to help us get everything set up for the Oil and Gas Unit too.
Where our canteen was, we have moved it. It will go on the roof. The canteen area is 4500 square feet and it will facilitate our Oil and Gas unit.”
He added, “We will start more training for oil and gas next week. Another team is coming from Overseas Technical Assistance (OTA) Group, and it will be headed by an expert in auditing in oil.
She has 30 years experience in this field and we identified staff for this session already. We have also sent out some vacancies for staff. So we are aggressive with it I can tell you that.”
In addition to this, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has said that GRA’s Oil and Gas Unit will benefit from extensive training in revenue administration within the context of Production Sharing Agreements.
The Finance Minister stated that the prudent management of these revenues, in addition to a well-thought out development plan, will help to guard against the resource curse.

More in this category

Sports

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

Aug 24, 2018

The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Read More
Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp… Encouraging improvements in match against America FC – Head Coach Johnson

Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp…...

Aug 24, 2018

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful Cricket Camp – Malcolm, Blackman awarded best batsman & bowler respectively

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful...

Aug 24, 2018

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

Aug 24, 2018

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball championship

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball...

Aug 24, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior League… Unbeaten BV and Eastveldt storm into tomorrow’s finals

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior...

Aug 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]