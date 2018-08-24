GRA moves ahead with aggressive training for oil and gas sector

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is moving ahead with aggressive training in the area of oil and gas. This was recently noted by GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.

The tax chief said that the entity has received aid from the British, and it is expected to receive an expert from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon.

Statia said, “We are building capacity. In fact, we are bringing a guy who has tremendous experience in the oil sector. The IMF is sending an expert to help us get everything set up for the Oil and Gas Unit too.

Where our canteen was, we have moved it. It will go on the roof. The canteen area is 4500 square feet and it will facilitate our Oil and Gas unit.”

He added, “We will start more training for oil and gas next week. Another team is coming from Overseas Technical Assistance (OTA) Group, and it will be headed by an expert in auditing in oil.

She has 30 years experience in this field and we identified staff for this session already. We have also sent out some vacancies for staff. So we are aggressive with it I can tell you that.”

In addition to this, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has said that GRA’s Oil and Gas Unit will benefit from extensive training in revenue administration within the context of Production Sharing Agreements.

The Finance Minister stated that the prudent management of these revenues, in addition to a well-thought out development plan, will help to guard against the resource curse.